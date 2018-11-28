Bella Marie Papers Rebrands Website and Releases the Arabella Collection

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle and Jose Zacarias from Bella Marie Papers, formerly Invitation Galleria, have rebranded their company name after nine years of being a local retail shop. They are unveiling their new website and releasing the brand new Arabella Collection, where each product will be created individually by Michelle, the designer, herself.

Bella Marie Papers is known for helping classic brides with superb customer experience so they can impress their guests elegantly.

Each wedding invitation sample is carefully packed in its own box for its recipient.

"When you order from us, it will seem like you know us in person. We will definitely go the extra mile for you. We love what we do," said owner Michelle Zacarias.

Thus, for the first time, Michelle has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular wedding invitations. The new Arabella Collection is scheduled to go live on Nov. 28.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the newly designed and rebranded website BellaMariePapers.com where the limited samples are scheduled to sell out by the end of the wedding season. Each sample will come carefully packaged in its own individual box when mailed out so the bride can touch and feel the premium quality of the papers and inks before placing her order.

The wedding invitations are designed to showcase the Sweets & Treats Table of an elegant wedding that makes brides feel as though they were enjoying the dessert bar at a wedding.

Several invitations come in trendy gold and rose gold foil to capitalize on today's trends.

Some wedding invitations are made from premium cotton paper which means brides will be able to feel the rich texture and further impress their guests when they receive their invitation.

The collection also includes digital calligraphy to help brides address their wedding envelopes.

Three suites have been meticulously designed - each with its own name.

The Bella Suite - will help give wedding guests an amazing first glimpse of the wedding with raised ink.

will help give wedding guests an amazing first glimpse of the wedding with raised ink. The Majestic Suite - because first impressions make a great wedding. As individual and glamorous as the bride, it will make guests run to the calendar and definitely save the date.

because first impressions make a great wedding. As individual and glamorous as the bride, it will make guests run to the calendar and definitely save the date. The Luxe Suite - to make an extravagant statement. It does what it's designed to do: impress guests above and beyond any other wedding they have ever attended.

The Arabella Collection ranges in price from $440 to $1,900 for the wedding invitation with its envelope, plus available add-ons. A sample set is $8.50.

Michelle is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection they've been requesting.

About Bella Marie Papers

Michelle started designing wedding invitations after she was faced with a very real problem. Helping classic brides with personalized service and elegant design. After many years of creating wedding invitations by hand in Honduras and then moving to Tampa, Florida, Michelle's products started gaining notoriety amongst the wedding invitation industry in the United States also.

