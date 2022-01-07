Bella Poarch, Exclusive Interview with Gravity as Ragnarok Origin Ambassador

On the question of what Bella likes the most about Ragnarok Origin, she mentions various features such as character customization, the vast array of outfits, and most importantly, the selfie mode. "I have to take pictures of the special moments in the game, and that was actually my favorite part."

During the interview, Bella expresses her strong passion for music, explaining her desire to shed light on important topics and how the process is very personal for her. "A lot of people listen to music all the time every day, and I want people that struggle with certain things to know that they're not alone."

In addition, Bella notes that games have helped her deal with anxiety. "Games have been helping me since I was a kid." Poarch said. "It's a good way to just get your mind off and have fun with friends or maybe just play by yourself."

Ever since November, Bella has posted several Ragnarok Origin contents such as cosplay videos and other entertaining posts on Instagram Stories and TikTok.

To watch the full interview, click here .

You can play Ragnarok Origin now by downloading the game on iOS or Android in the USA and Canada. To learn more about Ragnarok Origin visit the official site or follow the game on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Gravity co., Ltd.:

Founded in April 2000, Gravity is a global game company and the only Korean game company listed on NASDAQ directly. As of June 30, 2021, Gravity's signature IP, Ragnarok IP, has exceeded 120 million in global cumulative accounts. In addition, it was selected as the 2nd most loved Korean game in overseas for 3 consecutive years (Global Hallyu Trend 2021).

Currently, Gravity has subsidiaries consisting of Gravity NEO CYON (Korea), Gravity Communications (Taiwan), Gravity Game Link (Indonesia), Gravity Interactive (USA), Gravity Game Arise (Japan), Gravity Game Tech (Thailand), Gravity Game Hub(Singapore), leading to a strong global network. Together with its branches, Gravity is expanding its recognition and influence worldwide by expanding its service with Ragnarok Online IP related games as well as other games of various genres and platforms. In addition to various Ragnarok goods, it is accelerating Ragnarok content businesses, such as advancing into animation, IPTV, and webtoon fields, as well as conducting various brand collaborations.

About Bella Poarch:

Bella Poarch is a Filipino-American singer and songwriter who served in the military as a teenager and has been quickly rising since breaking out on TikTok last year. She currently has TikTok's most liked video of all time, is the #3 most-followed creator on the platform and the #1 Asian-American influencer in the world with 85 million followers.

In May, Poarch released her first single "Build A Bitch" to resounding commercial and critical acclaim. Upon its release, the music video for the song hit #1 on the Global and U.S. YouTube video charts, marking the biggest debut ever for a new artist with over 75 million views and more than 329 million to date.

