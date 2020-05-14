Bella Staging Helps Home Buyers Imagine the Possibilities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations across the world are figuring out new ways to do business. Often the new solutions lie in the virtual. The new solution that plays a big role in keeping the real estate world moving in post-COVID19 times is virtual staging.

Interior design professionals at Bella Staging are not new to the field of virtual staging. They have been using their technological savvy to furnish empty rooms or even virtually renovate rooms that need a refresh for more than three years.

This bedroom in a Vancouver condo was virtually staged by Bella Staging. The attention to detail, including reflections and shadows, makes the rooms look realistic and leads clients to realize the possibilities.

Brett Michaels, an associate real estate broker with the Formation Team at Compass in New York City, considers himself very detail oriented. He says he had high expectations for virtually staged real estate photographs.

"I had a specific vision for what I wanted the virtually staged pictures to look like," Michaels said. "Bella Staging took my vision to the next level and the finished product is stunning. They welcomed my comments and adjustments and continued to work with me until the photos were exactly what I was looking for."

Michaels says that the finished product exceeded his expectations.

"They removed existing furniture and beautifully staged the rooms," he said. "My seller was impressed and wished he laid out his living room the way they set it up!"

Real estate professionals like Michaels want to give clients the full range of staging possibilities. Doing so virtually offers the safest, most efficient and most cost-effective option.

Karin Currie Morris, a real estate professional with PREC Royal LePage Sussex in West Vancouver, British Columbia, gives credit to the staged photos Bella Staging created for making a recent sale.

"The apartment on Beach Ave. sold this weekend — shortly after the staged photos were published on MLS," Morris wrote. "The virtual photos really made a difference."

Bella Staging offers three primary services. The first service is for customers who have a clean slate and submit a photograph of empty or unstaged rooms. This service takes one to two days and costs $29.95 per photo.

The second service includes virtually removing existing or selected furniture, followed by virtual staging.

"In essence, our designers photoshop out the unwanted furniture and then replace the old with the new," said YJ Kim, Bella Staging CEO. "This process takes two to four days and costs $45.50 per photo.

The third service called Virtual Renovation also takes about two to four days and costs $45.50 per photo.

"Using the photography clients provide, our designers completely redo walls, countertops or bathrooms to show potential buyers what a space could look like," Kim said.

The team at Bella Staging works to make the furniture and rooms look as real as possible, adding reflections, shadows and light to each photograph.

"In fact, our customers report back that we are achieving our goal — several home buyers have asked to buy certain furniture pieces, and in a few cases the whole room of furniture," Kim said.

To order virtually staged photographs, clients select the number of photos at bellastaging.ca and Bella Staging sends an upload link. Photographs should be landscape and must be a minimum of 3000 pixels by 2000 pixels.

"We want our customers to get as much value as possible out of our services," Kim said. "For our reputation's sake, we won't work with photos that won't have a good outcome at the end."

Bella Staging has worked to make the process easy for non-tech savvy real estate professionals to use. New clients at bellastaging.ca get one free photo — and every user has unlimited edits to photographs.

About Bella Staging

Bella Staging is a team of interior designers, graphic designers and real estate experts located in the heart of Vancouver, BC. All the staff at Bella Staging share a passion for real estate and digital media. We work closely with realtors, home builders, interior designers and other professionals worldwide. We believe in quality work in fast and efficient manner. If you have any questions, contact us . To learn more, go to www.bellastaging.ca .

IMAGES AVAILABLE AT THIS LINK .

For more information, contact Joelle Polisky at 615-516-0358 or [email protected]

