Bellabeat Debuts Ivy Health Tracker in Chic Jet Black & Snow White Ahead of Fall Fashion Season

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer for women in the tech and wellness space via technology wearables, Bellabeat Inc. (https://bellabeat.com/) announced today the addition of two new stunning colors to their Ivy wearable collection. Drawn from elegant minimalism, the wearable tracking bracelet is now available in two solid colors; 'Jet Black' in-laid within a striking matte hardware detail and 'Snow' with a rose gold hardware trim, perfect for the white winter-loving fashionista. The adjustable strap aligns in color with the centerpiece of your choice, ensuring a bespoke fit. Among health and fitness trackers, Ivy stands out with its fashionable, edgy look that matches any style. With no display, Ivy's non-intrusive design keeps your data private and visible only when synced with the Bellabeat app, the only health tracker designed and engineered for women. Ivy's advanced sensors monitor the body's reactions and daily habits continuously throughout the day and night at a charged capacity - providing women with a complete insight into the pace of life. Elegantly designed, The Ivy is a smart bracelet and one gem of a find retailing at $249 on bellabeat.com.

"What separates us from other fitness and health wearables are two distinct things- the first is that we are specifically engineered for women, and the second is that our smart jewelry is aesthetically beautiful. You can not wear a Bellabeat Ivy without a round of compliments as you move throughout your day. With NYFW upon us, we wanted to add some classic statement pieces that will compliment a wide range of looks found on this upcoming season's runway. You never know - you may even spot the Ivy on some of NYFW's most fashionable wrists." Urska Srsen, Co-Founder of Bellabeat.

Know Your Readiness Score Each Day

Are you all set to go out and smash your goals, or do you need to slow down and shorten your to-do list? Ivy will tell you. Imagine replacing your hectic morning with a new, data-powered ritual that helps you plan the day in total sync with your body. At a resting state, Ivy measures your heart, respiratory rate, and cardiac coherence. These parameters, in particular reveal your bio-response to recent activities, stress, and emotions. In the morning, when synced with the Bellabeat app, Ivy calculates your readiness score – a numeric measure between 0 and 100, reflective of your body and mind's preparedness to tackle the day.

Your Self-Care Amplified

How you spend your day matters. Ivy monitors your activity, sleep, meditation, menstrual cycle, and hydration log and compares it to standards that are measured on women like you - all without revealing your personal information!

At the end of the day, your lifestyle data is processed into your wellness score - an indicator of how well you are taking care of yourself. The more you hydrate, exercise, or meditate, the higher the score. Ivy is the wellness assistant that cheers for you and motivates you to do your best.

Track your heart rate 24/7

Discover your stress response and reach your goals whether they're your number of steps, active minutes, or calories burned. Ivy monitors your heart rate (HR) while providing activity suggestions so that you are able to make the healthiest choices throughout the day.

Active Heart Rate

Steps

Active Minutes

Calorie Burn

Fast Charging

Recharges in 90 mins, and lasts up to 8 days. In the world of wearables, Ivy's battery life exceeds all screen-based trackers by ten times! Its battery lifetime also outperforms other no-display trackers by twice as much.

Unmatched Cycle Tracking

How much do you know about the 'fifth vital sign'? Ivy helps you to sync with your body and discover its natural wisdom by correlating your biometric and lifestyle data to the four phases of the menstrual cycle. Ivy helps you tune in with your body's rhythm and track your period, ovulation, pregnancy, or birth control. Monitor your changes in the menstrual cycle, log symptoms, and even predict issues before they appear.

The Ivy is truly terrific for new moms, women working to get a handle on postpartum symptoms, and women looking to better handle recurring symptoms within their menstrual cycle + reproductive health.

Pairs Well With Other Bellabeat Wellness Items

Bellabeat is amplifying wellness all across the board. The Ivy and app pair well with the Spring Waterbottle also found on the site for $89.00. Simply shake to sync your bottle, and it alerts you throughout the day to drink more water, ensuring you remain hydrated and refreshed.

About Bellabeat

Bellabeat Inc. is a Silicon Valley company building tech-powered wellness products for women. The Bellabeat team previously released the disruptive Leaf health tracking jewelry for women and the first smart water bottle powered by AI. Bellabeat is now revolutionizing the FemTech space by taking natural cycles into account when creating its guided programs and Ivy Smart Bracelet, helping women reach their health goals more effectively and enjoyably. Visit https://bellabeat.com/ for additional information.

