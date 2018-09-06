Bellabeat Introduces Time

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellabeat is expanding its collection of fashionable wellness accessories for women with the launch of Time, a hybrid watch. The must-have accessory features a stylish analog design with the capabilities of a health tracker for all women on the go.

Time connects wirelessly to the existing Bellabeat app to continuously track health-related activity throughout the day to improve overall well-being. Using Bellabeat's unique stress-predicting algorithm, Time also helps monitor sleep, meditation and menstrual cycles to improve overall well-being and prepare wearers to tackle stressful situations. Easily controlled vibration reminders also allow users to schedule updates to address periods of prolonged inactivity.

"Since Bellabeat launched, we've been creating fashionable and functional health trackers for women—and we saw a tremendous opportunity to expand with a watch," said Bellabeat CCO and Co-Founder Urska Srsen. "We're incredibly excited to be able to help our consumers on their wellness journey by offering a wide range of versatile wellness accessories that fit every style and occasion."

Time will be available in two beautiful finishes including gold and rose stainless steel with a wide range of interchangeable strap accessories to fit wearers' personal style. The watch is also water resistant so can be worn wherever you go! The battery life lasts up to six months and can be easily replaced with a tool, which is included in the package so no charger is needed. Time retails for $179 and will be available for purchase on the Bellabeat website: https://webshop.bellabeat.com/.

Features include:

Time Telling

Activity Tracking

Sleep Tracking

Meditation Tracking

Menstrual Cycle Tracking

Stress Resistance Prediction

Vibration Alerts

Vibration Alarms

Up to 6m Battery Life

Water Resistant

Stainless Steel Housing

Interchangeable Straps

About bellabeat

Founded in 2014 by female entrepreneur Urska Srsen, Bellabeat creates beautiful, innovative products that help women easily track, manage and improve their overall health and well-being. Bellabeat helps promote a better, healthier lifestyle by bringing intuitive wellness tools to women, making the collected information easily accessible and encouraging them to take care of their health. Bellabeat has always been inspired by the beauty and power of nature, which is incorporated into all of its products.

SOURCE bellabeat

Related Links

https://www.bellabeat.com

