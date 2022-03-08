Bellabeat Leans on the Inequality Needle With THE PRESENT IS FEMALE CAMPAIGN and #SheCanConquer Video

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellabeat Inc,( www.bellabeat.com), announced today their "She Can Conquer" Video for International Women's Day 2022. The powerful video focuses on four beautifully accomplished women to ask some relevant, exceptionally relevant female-focused questions. The footage includes USA athlete Chari Hawkins, Holistic nutritionist Shayna Taylor, Celebrity Tan Artist and Founder of Dolce Glow Isabel Alysa, and Entrepreneur and Content Creator Kornelija Slunjski, known as Koko Beaute on Social Media. The video is a part of Beallbeat's "THE PRESENT IS FEMALE CAMPAIGN" and shines a spotlight on many ways women can conquer anything they want, but how we are still fighting a silent battle of inequality.

The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2021 indicated that it would still take more than a lifetime to make equality a reality. Bellabeat aims to Break The Bias with their "She Can Conquer Movement," Bellabeat Inc's official theme of 2022.

"None of us will see gender parity in our lifetimes, and nor likely will many of our children. That's the sobering finding of the Global Gender Gap Report 2020, which reveals that gender parity will not be obtained for 99.5 years. The 2021 report stated a step back from 2020, so on its current trajectory, it will now take 135.6 years to close the gender gap worldwide."

"A significant element of women's equality overall, gender parity has a fundamental bearing on whether or not economies and societies thrive," states Urska Srsen, Co-Founder of Bellabeat Inc. "The video shares facts that we are exceptionally aware of as a Women-focused technology company and believe it is important to share with the world. It's so important for us to change the narrative from the future is female to the present is female."

"This is only one piece of the puzzle in the fight for women's equality; there are still so many battles and biases from women in sports, to wages, to the most radical part of the world where women are still lacking the most basic rights." States Bellabeat Co-Founder Sandro Mur. "We are doing hyper-focused work surrounding the Bellabeat Ivy, Cycle tracking, and Menopause symptoms. It was essential for us to focus on the physiological differences between women and men (cycle/hormonal) and the biases that come along with them."

The Bellabeat She Can Conquer video begins with many of the Gender Equality Victories won in 2021 and transitions to a moving compilation of the women interviewed and focuses on their in-depth answers and personal experience. A few of the questions include:

Do you think our physiological difference to men is supported by society and/or the system?

Did you ever hide your pad or tampon from views on your way to the bathroom?

Do you believe women and men have the same level of energy, motivation, and physical strength each day of the month?

What is a question you've been asked dozens of times, but men have rarely been asked the same?

It also includes some very powerfully eye-opening facts, including but not limited to:

113 countries do not have laws to ensure equal pay for equal work among men and women

104 countries make specific jobs off-limits for women

Women are dramatically outnumbered in senior leadership. Only about 1 in 5 C-suite leaders is a woman in corporate America

An HR survey found that women are much more likely to be asked where they see themselves in five years. Researchers suggest it may be a coded way of asking women whether they plan to start a family.

Some studies have shown that more feminine appearing women are less likely to be considered scientists even when they are actually - scientists.

In the workplace, every day, almost 2/3 of women face sexism and racism —known as microaggressions.

82% of girls 14-21 admitted they have hidden or concealed their sanitary products

58% of women felt embarrassment for being on their period

Up to 40% of women report that the menstrual pain they experience is so severe they have to miss work or school

Study shows that 51% of men still believe it is inappropriate for women to openly mention their menstrual cycles in the workplace

25% of women in the USA are forced to return to work within two weeks of giving birth to support their families

A leader in creating wellness technology, Bellabeat is aimed exclusively at women and recently announced that they have started the process of submitting an official application to the FDA for their product, the Bellabeat Ivy. Obtaining a license from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would allow doctors and clinicians to officially use the Ivy wearable technology to monitor the menstrual cycle in the treatment of women. The Bellabeat Ivy is specifically made for women. In recent coverage, it has been seen as an outstanding health tracker to monitor and track a woman's menstrual cycle, fertility, postpartum depression symptoms, menopause symptoms, and more.

About Bellabeat

Bellabeat Inc. is a Silicon Valley company building tech-powered wellness products for women. The Bellabeat team previously released the disruptive Leaf health tracking jewelry for women and the first smart water bottle powered by AI. Bellabeat is now revolutionizing the FemTech space by taking natural cycles into account when creating its guided programs and Ivy Smart Bracelet, helping women reach their health goals more effectively and enjoyably. Visit https://bellabeat.com/ for additional information.

