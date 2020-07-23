BELLAGRAPH Founder Eva Hosts Obama Foundation Young Leaders Forum And Attends Charity Dinner Auction

Eva, the founder of BELLAGRAPH Group, was invited to attend and chair the conference as an outstanding representative of the industry. Other invited youth leaders included the heirs of Hyundai Group, the heirs of the richest family in Indonesia, the founder of the world's largest medical beauty group, the global vice president of Dell Computer, etc. Ten young leaders from various industries and countries shared their experiences with President Obama and had a feast of thought collisions.

At the forum, Eva was wearing a 300ct ruby necklace from BELLAGRAPH, as well as the matching ruby earrings and ruby bracelets, which attracted the attention of President Obama and won many praises from him.

Eva shared her corporate development experience of BELLAGRAPH with President Obama, such as how BELLAGRAPH seized the opportunities brought by the large number of Americans immigrating to Canada after Obama stepped down as US President and how BELLAGRAPH can seize the opportunities and challenges brought by the economic development of emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

During the talk between Eva and President Obama at the forum, President Obama joked many times that fortunately his wife, Michelle-Obama, did not attend today and did not see luxurious and beautiful jewelry works of BELLAGRAPH, otherwise his presidential pension would not be enough to spend, and he needs to work harder to make money.

The dinner party invited a lot of political and business celebrities, including the heirs of Hyundai Group of Korea, the heir of the richest family industry in Indonesia, the founder of one of the world's largest medical beauty group, the global vice president of Dell Computer, CEO of Forbes Magazine, Prince Johor Malaysia, US Ambassador to Singapore, etc. Eva, the founder of BELLAGRAPH, was invited to the dinner as an outstanding young business leader and a charity sponsor.

At the dinner, Eva was wearing 300ct ruby necklace of BELLAGRAPH, as well as matching ruby earrings and ruby bracelets, and attracted the attention of the audience and received countless praises.

During the session, Obama praised the beauty of the LA Rose Bracelet and expressed his great hope that it would be given to his wife Michelle Obama. Eva decided on the spot to give the piece to President Obama as a gift. Hope in the near future we can witness Michelle Obama wearing this piece to attend the event in the media.

Finally, the work was auctioned at a starting price of $ 10,000. After several rounds of fierce competition, it was finally sold for 35,000 US dollars. As the LA Rose bracelet has already been given to President Obama, BELLAGRAPH will make another LA Rose bracelet and deliver it to this charity buyer. All donations from the auction will be donated to an educational charitable foundation, which will be used to support the students in need of better education opportunities.

