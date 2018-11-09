bellagreen Brings Beautiful Food to Dallas and Plano with Three New Restaurants

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- bellagreen™ American Bistro, Houston's first Certified Green Restaurant™, announces expansion to Dallas with its first opening at The Hill. The restaurant is now open at 8041 Walnut Hill Lane in Suite 810, marking the brand's seventh location overall and first outside of the Houston area. Two more openings are planned for Plano, including at The Shops at Legacy in December and at Preston & Park in early 2019.

"bellagreen has established a loyal following in Houston, and we're excited for Dallas to experience the brand as well," said Jason Morgan, CEO of bellagreen. "Our mission is to make life and earth more beautiful with every meal. We believe restaurants should support and improve the communities they serve through high quality foods and sustainable environmental practices. We are passionate about accommodating guests with specific dietary needs. At bellagreen, every individual can enjoy a high-quality meal at an affordable price in a comfortable environment, our guests don't have to sacrifice one for the other."

The new restaurants will bring a total of 100 new jobs to the market, with available positions on the management, culinary and hospitality teams. Interested candidates who are passionate about serving authentic food and protecting the earth should apply at www.bellagreen.com/careers.

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites in a fast casual environment. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand takes pride in modifying all menu items to align with a wide range of dietary needs, including: gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, Keto, Paleo, Whole 30 and more. bellagreen recipes use the freshest and finest ingredients including organic chickpeas, spinach, pizza dough, tomato sauce, quinoa, coffee and teas. All seafood served is "Best Agricultural Practices" (BAP) certified.

Notable menu items include the Honey Fried Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad, Brick Chicken and the House Roasted Tri-Tip Sandwich. bellagreen also rotates seasonal specials, made with Mother Earth's goodness – such as Paleo Spaghetti Squash Bolognese for fall. One seasonal special will be selected each quarter to benefit bellagreen's local partner, Texas Trees Foundation. Contributions will supply the nonprofit with tree seedlings to plant locally in North Texas. Catering is also a focus for the brand. bellagreen provides beautiful meals for groups of all sizes for any occasion and can customize its menu to meet the dietary needs of every group. Those interested should contact Brent Shelton at 972-546-0425 or at CateringDFW@bellagreen.com.

As Houston's first Certified Green Restaurant™, bellagreen strives to help its guests 'Eat Well & Tread Lightly.' The eco-friendly restaurants operate using only low-impact, environmentally green spaces that leverage water-saving devices, alternative power sources and green practices to maintain harmony with the environment.

The new 3,672 square-foot restaurant at The Hill accommodates 84 guests and features an open kitchen and modern dining area with warm wood, unique artwork and moss accents. Repurposed elements are incorporated into light fixtures, tabletops and wall features to align with the brand's mission to make Earth more beautiful. A 774 square-foot patio seats an additional 48 guests and features modern seating, warm wood accents and planters overflowing with wild flowers.

bellagreen in Dallas at The Hill will open daily for lunch and dinner. Restaurant hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. For additional information, please visit www.bellagreen.com.

About bellagreen:

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid's items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes limitations due to allergies such as gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. With six locations in Houston and three opening soon in DFW, bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

