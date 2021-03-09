Bellco Credit Union And Cherry Creek Mortgage Form A New Lending Company, Bellco Home Loans

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellco Credit Union and Cherry Creek Mortgage have joined forces to create a new lending company, Bellco Home Loans. This new joint venture combines Cherry Creek Mortgage's 34-year expertise in helping families find the right loans with Bellco's history and commitment to providing members with low rates and superior service since 1936.

The experienced team at Bellco Home Loans will work to identify the best loan for each customer, offering numerous competitive loan products, including conventional and jumbo loans, low down payment loans, government loans – such as VA and FHA loans – and refinance/renovation loans.

In addition to its primary purpose of serving Bellco Credit Union members, Bellco Home Loans is open to Coloradans across the Front Range and Western Slope to help them secure loans while the housing market in Colorado continues to be competitive due to historic low interest rates.

"This partnership with Cherry Creek Mortgage allows us to offer our members expanded home loan options," said Doug Ferraro, CEO of Bellco Credit Union. "By joining forces with another local, trusted organization, our members will have access to state-of-the-art technology, innovative products and outstanding service when it comes to securing a home loan."

Bellco Home Loans customers will benefit from technology offerings developed by Cherry Creek Mortgage to help simplify the loan process. FasTrac™ streamlines documentation required for submitting a loan to underwriting and provides fast pre-approval, and Smart Close™ adds convenience by allowing customers to complete the majority of their closing documents electronically.

"We are excited to collaborate on this endeavor with Bellco Credit Union to provide Coloradans with additional, custom mortgage solutions," said Jeff May, president and CEO of Cherry Creek Mortgage. "Both companies have a strong commitment to building trust and relationships with those we serve. That dedication, along with our expert mortgage specialists, will provide customers with the best possible experience and a long-term focus on customer service throughout the life of their loan."

Executives from both Bellco Credit Union and Cherry Creek Mortgage will serve on the Bellco Home Loans board of directors.

Bellco Home Loans is open now and ready to serve customers. Visit BellcoHomeLoans.com for more information.

About Bellco Home Loans

Bellco Home Loans, NMLS# 2085298, is a collaboration between Bellco Credit Union and Cherry Creek Mortgage, an independent mortgage lender that's been helping families attain homeownership for over 30 years. Bellco Home Loans serves Coloradans across the Front Range and Western Slope by providing personalized guidance throughout every step of the mortgage process. With more loan product offerings and a commitment to providing exceptional service, Bellco Home Loans is committed to helping our neighbors achieve their dreams of home ownership. Bellco Home Loans is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit BellcoHomeLoans.com.

About Bellco Credit Union

Bellco is one of Colorado's largest financial institutions, with more than $5 billion in assets and 26 branches in Colorado. Founded in 1936, Bellco offers a full range of financial products and services including home equity, personal and auto loans as well as checking and savings accounts. Today, Bellco has more than 345,000 members who benefit from the advantages of a credit union, including lower interest rates on loans, higher yields on savings and access to thousands of ATMs nationwide. Connect with Bellco on Facebook and Twitter. Bellco is federally insured by NCUA and is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.

About Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC

Cherry Creek Mortgage, LLC, NMLS #3001, has a 33-year tradition of serving the needs of home buyers across the country. With a reputation built on a passion for responsible lending and dedication to personal relationships, Cherry Creek Mortgage has helped thousands of customers realize their goal of home ownership. Cherry Creek Mortgage's specialized internal processes and proprietary technology deliver a digital mortgage experience with a personal touch. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Learn more at cherrycreekmortgage.com.

