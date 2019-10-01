Bellco Donates $15,000 To Boys & Girls Clubs Through Its Partnership With The Colorado Rockies

In addition to the Boys & Girls Clubs support, Bellco partnered with the Rockies and the Denver Art Museum to sponsor a mural contest, which encouraged local, amateur artists to submit their original work showing how the Colorado Rockies always "Rise to the Rockies." The winning murals are featured behind sections 127, 209 and at the Buckaroos Playground by section 142. The following muralists were selected:

Julia Haberler (adult winner, 18+)

(adult winner, 18+) Andrew Morgan (teen winner, 13-17)

(teen winner, 13-17) Davis Goodrich (youth winner, 12 and under)

Bellco also commissioned a mural at Coors Field (in the Rooftop area). A time lapse video of the installation can be viewed here https://youtu.be/dUt1a_yN0WM.

"For over 80 years, Bellco has been giving back to Colorado," said Jody Soper, vice president of marketing for Bellco. "The Colorado Rockies partnership provided a great opportunity for us to leverage our support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver and the Denver Art Museum to serve even more children in our communities."

Bellco is a sponsor of the Free for Kids program at the Denver Art Museum, and earlier this summer, Bellco sponsored a book launch at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club to help teach children about financial investing.

