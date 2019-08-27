Belle Communication Named Agency of Record for Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Founded by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker and founder of the American artisan ice cream movement, Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni's has 38 scoop shops and distribution in more than 3,000 grocery stores nationwide. This year alone, the brand launched the industry's first coconut cream based dairy-free line, a zero-waste scoop shop initiative and high-profile collaborations with RuPaul's Drag Race star, Nina West and Tyler, The Creator. Jeni's was also recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately-held companies in America.

"We vetted agency partners extensively. To be successful, the fit had to be in lockstep with our internal team and our aggressive growth goals," said Ami Mathur, Chief Commercial Officer of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. "Belle hit the ground running to exceed our expectations and become a trusted partner."

Belle's partnership with Jeni's has resulted in more than 2,500 media mentions in 2019 and a 5% increase in the brand's share of voice (SOV) over its core competitors nationally. The agency helped secure recent award wins for Jeni's, including the inaugural PEOPLE Food Awards honoring Jeni's Frosé Sorbet, and supported its two biggest scoop shop openings to date.

"It's a point of pride to represent a brand that I've loved personally for many years," said Kate Finley, founder and CEO of Belle Communication. "Jeni's is disrupting the world of ice cream and inspiring the broader food industry with its commitment to superior ingredients, creativity and social responsibility."

Belle grew revenue 238% since 2016 and was named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2019. By partnering with clients who desire a tailored approach to thought leadership, Belle functions as an extension of internal teams to drive results that delight stakeholders.

Belle Communication is a digital PR, influencer and social media firm based in Columbus, Ohio. With Belles from coast-to-coast in five states, the firm serves the restaurant, food + beverage, tourism and business services industries, and has partnered with more than 70 brands including Nestlé, Shake Shack and Ricart Automotive. As a WBENC-certified Women's Business Enterprise and an Inc. Best Workplaces 2019 winner, Belle ties PR to business goals through a smart, savvy approach. Learn more at bellecommunication.com or engage on Instagram @bellecommunication .

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni's has emerged over the past 17 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams (and ice cream companies) are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with 38 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com , and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

