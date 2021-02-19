Belle Haven Investments Awarded Top Guns Manager of the Decade Designations by Informa Financial Intelligence

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Haven Investments has been awarded with three PSN Top Guns Manager of the Decade distinctions by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers. This is the second consecutive year that Taxable PLUS has been awarded Manager of the Decade in both the Core Fixed Income and US Fixed Income Universes. Taxable Ladder PLUS was awarded Manager of the Decade in the Core Fixed Income Universe this year for the first time.

"We are very honored to see two of our strategies gain Manager of the Decade across three of the fixed income universes this year," said Matt Dalton, CEO & CIO of Belle Haven Investments. "We will continue to stick to our disciplined approach that has allowed for this success over the years."

Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence's proprietary performance screens, PSN Top Guns ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 50 universes. This is a well-respected quarterly ranking and is widely used by institutional asset managers and investors. Informa Financial Intelligence is part of Informa plc, a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions.

Belle Haven Investments' Taxable PLUS and Taxable Ladder PLUS strategies were named Top Gun Manager of the Decade ratings, meaning these strategies had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the latest 10-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns were greater than the style benchmark for the latest 10-year period and also standard deviation less than the style benchmark for the latest ten-year period. At this point, the top ten performers for the latest 10-year period become the PSN Top Guns Manager of the Decade.

Belle Haven Investments' Taxable PLUS and Taxable Ladder PLUS are actively managed separate account strategies that invest in taxable municipal bonds, corporate bonds, agencies and treasuries.

"Congratulations to Belle Haven Investments for being recognized as a PSN Top Gun," said Ryan Nauman, Market Strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr. "This highly esteemed designation allows us to recognize success, excellence and performance of leading investment managers each quarter."

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on https://psn.fi.informais.com/

For more details on the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings or to purchase PSN Top Guns Reports, contact Margaret Tobiasen at [email protected]

About BELLE HAVEN INVESTMENTS

Belle Haven Investments is an independent money manager specializing in separately managed taxable and tax-exempt portfolios. Belle Haven has been managing portfolios since 2002. The firm is uniquely committed to serving Consultants and Advisors along with the Institutions, Foundations, Family Offices and High Net Worth individuals whom they represent. The team's expertise and focus in one asset class has resulted in award-winning strategies. Belle Haven is a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

For more information, please visit www.bellehaven.com

About Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI's Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and portfolio managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com. For more information about Zephyr's PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.

Media Contact: Nicole Robbins

Belle Haven Investments

[email protected]

(914) 816-4633

SOURCE Belle Haven Investments

Related Links

http://www.bellehaven.com

