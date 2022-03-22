Belle Tire Launches Second Wave of Chicagoland Expansion, Three More Location Openings This Spring

The Tire and Service Retailer Set to Open Stores in Aurora, Mokena, and St. Charles

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Tire , one of the fastest-growing and most trusted tire and service retailers in America, is entering its second influx of Illinois store openings after making its Chicagoland entrance in Naperville, Villa Park, Joliet, and Shorewood this past fall. The retailer opened its fifth Chicagoland store in Aurora on March 18, with openings to follow in Mokena later this month and St. Charles in April. Each store will offer exclusive in-store deals including up to $180 off sets of tires for the first 60 days the stores are open.

"After officially entering Illinois this past year, we are proud to continue our expansion and serve new communities," stated Don Barnes III, President of Belle Tire. "As we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year, expanding our presence in Chicagoland allows us to continue to grow our long-standing mission, giving our neighbors peace of mind and the ability to trust we will get them back on the road quickly and affordably."

Belle Tire's aggressive Illinois expansion will continue with plans to open locations in West Chicago, Romeoville, and Orland Park by the end of summer 2022 with Yorkville and Montgomery locations set to follow after. The retailer plans to open 60 Illinois stores over the next three years and anticipates this expansion will develop 1,000 jobs and make an economic impact of $325 million in the region. Belle Tire is hosting weekly hiring events in the area and offering signing bonuses.

"Belle Tire is committed to our neighbors and the communities where we do business. Providing financially secure job opportunities is critical to a vibrant and strong community," said John Szeliga, Vice President of Retail Operations at Belle Tire. "We're grateful to the cities of Aurora, Mokena and St. Charles for adopting us into their communities and assisting us so we could begin opening our doors."

Belle Tire Aurora, located at 750 Illinois Route 59, Mokena, located at 19966 South La Grange Road, and St. Charles, located at 101 S Randall Road, will be open:

Monday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– Tuesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– Wednesday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– Thursday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

– Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– Sunday Closed

For more information about Belle Tire and to find a location near you, visit www.belletire.com/chicago .

About Belle Tire

Founded 100 years ago in Detroit, Belle Tire has grown into one of America's most trusted tire and vehicle service retailers. Today there are 132 stores across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois with more opening soon. In addition to the "Lowest Tire Price, Period!" Belle Tire's modern, state-of-the-art facilities offer a wide range of automotive services from alignments, brakes, batteries, shocks, struts, exhaust systems, glass replacement/repair, and more. Additionally, Belle Tire offers free services like flat repair, air for tires 24 hours a day, alignment checks, brake checks, tire rotations, balancing, and more to ensure that drivers are safe and get the most out of their tires and vehicles. For more information, go to belletire.com/chicago .

