Bellevue University Selects Regent Education to Accelerate Financial Aid Processing

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellevue University has selected Regent Education to accelerate financial aid processing for all of its students. Bellevue is a private, non-profit, open-access institution focused on providing flexible, accredited degree programs to meet today's students' needs. However, today's students are choosing nontraditional and flexible educational paths—balancing lives, families, and careers while earning their degrees. Unfortunately, traditional education models (and their associated financial aid and student support) are not aligned with these flexible paths. Regent Award and Regent Review will enable Bellevue's financial aid team to manage the complexities of its non-traditional enrollment models and process financial aid faster by automating core processing functions, including packaging, verification, and R2T4. As a result, Bellevue University will achieve greater staff efficiency, grow enrollments with greater scale, and provide enhanced student service by delivering awards faster, leveraging Regent's industry-leading student facing tools, and being freed up to provide additional support to Bellevue's diverse student community.

"Bellevue University is pleased to be partnering with Regent Education to provide a financial aid environment that aligns with our student-centric, flexible degree programs. Our ability to automate our financial aid processes will create operational efficiencies, enabling students to receive their financial aid information faster and freeing up staff to spend more time counseling students," said Matthew Davis, Bellevue University Executive Vice President. "We're especially pleased to be implementing purpose-built solutions that will provide exceptional service to the students associated with our corporate partnerships."

"Regent's solutions are uniquely tailored to institutions like Bellevue University that are using nonstandard term and/or non-term enrollment models. By automating key components, we can enable financial aid processing that is more efficient, has fewer errors, and offers better service to students," said Jim Hermens, CEO of Regent Education.

About Bellevue University

Founded in 1966, Bellevue University is a non-profit university with more than 57,000 graduates worldwide. The University is a recognized national leader in preparing students for lifelong success with career-relevant knowledge and skills while making college affordable. Routinely ranked among the nation's top military-friendly and accessible institutions, the University serves residential students at its main campus in Bellevue, Nebraska, and online everywhere with more than 85 undergraduate and graduate programs uniquely designed for working adults. The University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org), a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For additional information, visit: https://www.bellevue.edu/.

About Regent Education

Regent Education, the leading enterprise provider of automated financial aid solutions and services, simplifies the financial aid process for higher education institutions offering traditional and nontraditional enrollment models (including BBAY 1, 2, and 3 and competency-based models). Regent offers a suite of solutions encompassing the automation of financial aid management, verification process, student financial planning, and application for state financial aid. Regent's cloud-based solutions help institutions increase enrollment, improve retention, speed student processing, and mitigate compliance risks. For more information, visit: https://regenteducation.com/.

Contact

Regent Education

Diane Eves, Marketing Director

(301) 662-5592 or marketing@regenteducation.com

SOURCE Regent Education

Related Links

http://regenteducation.com

