Bellport First Student Workers Join Teamsters Local 1205

BELLPORT, N.Y., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanics, dispatchers, yard and clerical workers at First Student of Bellport, New York have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 1205.

"Local 1205 represents hundreds of New York school bus workers, and we're proud to welcome our newest members into our fast-growing union family," said Daniel De Crotie, Local 1205 President.

"This victory is proof that workers want to be represented and want to be part of the Teamsters," said Gary Kumpa, Local 1205 Business Agent and Vice President. "Our newest members from the Bellport yard recognize that the wages, benefits and working conditions First Student workers get with a Teamster contract are unparalleled."

The workers will negotiate a supplemental contract at the local level. They are already covered by the First Student National Master Agreement, the latest version of which was just ratified on June 28. Vincent is a mechanic at the Bellport facility.

"Pretty much everyone in the shop just wants the same treatment that techs from the other locations that are in the union get," he said. "We also hope to get better benefits."

Teamsters Local 1205 represents workers in school bus, construction and a wide variety of other industries throughout New York metropolitan area. For more information, go to http://teamsterslocal1205.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (617) 894-0669

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local Union 1205

Related Links

http://teamsterslocal1205.org

