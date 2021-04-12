Belltown Power Texas adds storage to its growing development portfolio

DALLAS, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belltown Power Texas ("Belltown") has started development of stand-alone storage projects to complement its portfolio of solar assets, with a target of over 1GW to be brought online over the next two to three years.

Belltown recognized the need to pursue battery storage development in order to continue to lead in the evolution of the ERCOT energy matrix. Over the last year, Belltown identified several locations where the need for storage is expected to become increasingly critical, and is currently developing four storage sites with a total capacity of 640MW. "The need for storage has been apparent to us for a long time and we are happy to add such projects to our portfolio. The recent events in ERCOT have only enhanced our commitment to the space," said Austin Willis, who leads the storage development for Belltown Power Texas.

Belltown has been developing solar projects in ERCOT for over five years with an undistracted focus in the North zone, where project economics have proven to be very robust. In this time, Belltown has completed six different transactions encompassing eight projects totaling more than 1GW of solar capacity. "We are delighted with what we have achieved to date in ERCOT, and look forward to continuing our contribution through our solar, solar + storage, and standalone storage projects," said Lloyd Pope, President of Belltown Power Texas.

Belltown Power Texas continues to be a leader in the North ERCOT market with a strong track record of delivering quality projects from greenfield through to ready-to-build. Belltown has a large and growing additional pipeline and is proud to be delivering these projects to contribute to the de-carbonization of the energy matrix in ERCOT.

About Belltown Power Texas

Belltown Power Texas, LLC is a developer of solar photovoltaic and storage projects in ERCOT, with a geographic focus in the North and South Zones of the state. It is currently advancing the development of a large pipeline of projects to be delivered into the grid over the next three years. Belltown Power Texas, LLC is part of the Belltown Group which is a specialist global renewable energy developer and IPP with a strong track record, world class team and diversified pipeline across wind and solar projects.

