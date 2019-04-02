Bellus Medical Announces New Esteemed Executive Management Leadership Team

DALLAS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to the three essential pillars that founded the company, Education, Technology and Customer Service, Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories, has announced the appointment of their extraordinary executive management leadership team.

"Bellus Medical has built an impressive executive team and we are excited for those who have recently joined the company," says Joe Proctor, Founder and President of Bellus Medical. "With their combined experience and knowledge of the aesthetics industry, they will help take Bellus Medical and our partnering aesthetic practices to the next level."

Michael McKenna joined the Bellus Medical team in June 2017 as the Vice President of Aesthetics Sales and has been serving as the Global Vice President of Aesthetics Sales since February 2019. A seasoned business leader with more than 20 years of sales expertise within the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, McKenna has a proven track record of successfully developing and implementing fundamental sales programs. He is a strategic thinker that works collaboratively with others. As Global Vice President of Aesthetics Sales, Michael is in charge of spearheading business development, initiating strategic sales plans and positioning the company for continued growth and increased customer satisfaction. Previously, Michael was the Vice President of North American Sales and Operations at Suneva Medical, where he successfully led strong sales revenue growth over several years and directed the rapid development of Suneva' s outside sales team, customer service group and inside sales force to support its expanding needs. Prior to that, Michael held various leadership positions for over 14 years at Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp, where he consistently exceeded annual company sales goals.

Global Vice President of Aesthetics Marketing, Michael Zuccala joined Bellus Medical in January 2019 with over 20 years of marketing experience focusing on Dermatology. He has built, directed and managed the commercial infrastructure of multiple dermatological franchises, including launching the first Biologic for Psoriasis and first cosmetic photodynamic treatment. His efforts have focused on patient, consumer, and healthcare professional programs including award-winning website launches, persistency programs, and aesthetic MD's medical education. Zuccala's strategic vision and tactical execution have proven to increase revenue growth both domestically and internationally. Managing multiple agency partners and internal stakeholders, Michael has demonstrated strong leadership and has gained the respect and commitment of key opinion leaders across the country, something that is critical to the company's success.

Jennifer Block is the Director of Quality and Regulatory Affairs for Bellus Medical and has been a strategic part of the executive leadership team since March 2015. With more than 16 years of industry experience, Jennifer has a diverse background in Medical Device, OTC and Cosmetic manufacturing, and Quality and Regulatory Affairs. She was responsible for spearheading and executing the SkinPen DeNovo submission to the FDA, which resulted in the first clearance of a microneedling device by the FDA. She is a member of the Dallas chapter of ASQ (American Society for Quality) and RAPS (Regulatory Affairs Professional Society), and helps to ensure that Quality and Regulatory needs of Bellus Medical are her top priority. Jennifer has worked to build Bellus into a World Class Quality organization by obtaining ISO 13485:2016, CE mark, and regulatory approvals on a global scale.

Kyle Mills, appointed Senior Director of Education and Development in December 2018, has worked for more than 20 years in the beauty and aesthetics industry from luxury retail management, corporate education and training to speaking nationally on personal development and empowerment. He worked for gloProfessional as a National Educator and Artist, SkinMedica/Allergan's Senior Manager of Customer Training and Education, and most recently as the Director of Strategic Development and Customer Engagement for Revision Skincare. Kyle is and has been a faculty member of the Association of Dermatology Administrators and Managers, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the Dermatology Nurses Association and the Society of Plastic Surgery Skin Care Specialists.

Director of International Sales, Andrew Moulton, joined Bellus Medical in January 2019. Moulton has been in the aesthetics industry for 25+ years and brings with him a wealth of international experience. Andrew began his career with major companies such as Coca-Cola and Mattel Toys where he honed his sales skills. In the early 90's he opened one of the first medi-spas in Texas and went on to grow the business over 20 years before they were sold in 2014. During this time, he helped build the private label and branded skincare business for CBI Laboratories and Essential Elements. In addition, he has extensive global sales, business development, chain account, and distributor knowledge from his time working with Zeltiq (Coolsculpting), ThermiGen and Viveve. Andrew's sales leadership has spanned 70 countries, overseeing inside and field sales representatives as well as practice development managers. He has worked closely with clinical and marketing teams to develop programs and initiatives throughout the world that support customer growth.

Founder and CEO of Xycrobe Therapeutics Inc., Thomas Hitchcock, PhD joined Bellus Medical in November 2018 as Chief Scientific Officer. He served as the Acting Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Clinical & Medical Affairs at Bellus Medical from its inception in 2013 up to the acquisition by Crown Laboratories in late 2018. As an entrepreneur in the biotech space, Hitchcock has been instrumental in bringing several medical technologies successfully to the dermatological and aesthetics markets. Previous to his work in the industry, Dr. Hitchcock performed research at Weill Cornell Medical College where he studied multiple myeloma genetics. He also performed his Post-Doctoral Research in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine at Yale University. His findings have been presented internationally and printed in several noteworthy publications including the Journal of Biological Chemistry and Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences. Prior to Xycrobe, he was the Director of Medical Affairs for Ulthera, Inc., and part of the team that brought their platform technology to acquisition in July 2014 by Merz Pharmaceuticals.

With the additions to the already strong executive team, Bellus Medical is focused on collaborating with practices across the globe to enhance their businesses and expand their place in the aesthetics industry. The team is looking forward to leveraging their combined years of aesthetic experience to further strengthen the market.

About Bellus Medical

Bellus Medical, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading aesthetic practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our non-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; the post-microneedling protocol SKINFUSE®; the light-activated cream Allumera®; and the platelet-rich plasma systems ProGen™ and RegenLab® – act as "gateway" products that draw new consumers to practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Bellus sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.bellusmedical.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown Laboratories, Inc., a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, therapeutic OTC and prescription skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. As an innovative company with key products such as the first FDA-cleared medical grade microneedling device, SkinPen, Crown has enjoyed rapid growth and is poised to become a leader in Dermatology. Crown has a robust portfolio of therapeutic OTC skin care products, which includes Blue Lizard Australian sunscreen, PanOxyl acne wash, Sarna anti-itch lotion, Zeasorb and Desenex anti-fungal powders, Mineral Ice pain-relieving gel, and Vita Liberata sunless tanning and skin care beauty products. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List for six consecutive years. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

