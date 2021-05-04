Bellwether Chooses ClickSWITCH for Seamless Account Opening and Switching

MANCHESTER N.H., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Community Credit Union has added ClickSWITCH™, an automated state-of-the-art account-switching platform that assists members and potential members to fully engage with the credit union.

ClickSWITCH helps remove the friction during the account opening process through an online portal or within the branch by conveniently, securely and seamlessly switching existing automated debits and credits for the members to their new Bellwether Community Credit Union account. The new technology features instant account setup, direct deposit and bill pay transfer for a better onboarding experience.

Once the account opening process is complete, ClickSWITCH can even close the legacy account for the new member.

"Bellwether is dedicated to improving the experience of new and existing members. Moving from a manual account opening process to the fully automated and simple to use ClickSWITCH platform was the best choice for us," said Jeff Benson, COO of Bellwether Community Credit Union. "ClickSWITCH provides us more operational efficiencies while making it easy for members to join the Bellwether family."

The addition of ClickSWITCH comes with the launch of the credit union's MyMoney Account. This new transactional account includes fee forgiveness and early pay day.

"We are moving away from the traditional checking account and providing our members with a transactional account with the features they want," Benson added.

About Bellwether Community Credit Union

Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving value back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit www.BCCU.org.

