Bellwether Community Credit Union Union's Heather Economides Places as a Top State Loan Originator

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Bellwether Community Credit Union is proud to announce that Heather Economides, Mortgage Originator, has been recognized by The Warren Group Registry Review as a Top Loan Originator Statewide by number of loans and loan volume for New Hampshire Credit Unions based on 2019 activity.

Heather Economides

Economides placed in the top 5 in both number of loans and in loan volume based on extensive data collected by The Warren Group. Economides first joined Bellwether Community Credit Union as a loan processor in May 2016. She was promoted to a loan originator in February 2018 and is responsible for residential mortgage loan origination.

"I am thankful for great team members who share in this honor," Economides said. "Working in Bellwether's mortgage department allows the team to make a real impact on peoples' lives while helping them realize their dream of homeownership. It is a privilege to come to work every day with my team and serve our members."

"Bellwether is extremely proud that Heather is being recognized for her hard work and dedication. She and the entire mortgage team continually provide outstanding service to our members, working quickly and efficiently to provide them with the best mortgage solution," said William Guilfoil, Vice President of Residential Lending at Bellwether Community Credit Union.

About Bellwether Community Credit Union

Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving value back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit www.BCCU.org.

