Bellwether Community Credit Union Welcomes Jessica Miele to the Business Services Team

MANCHESTER, N.H., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Community Credit Union is pleased to announce that Jessica Miele has joined the organization as VP/Commercial Loan Officer.

Miele brings more than 29 years of banking experience to the credit union. Most recently, she worked at Bank of New England for 17 years, starting as a Business Development Officer before being promoted to VP of Business Development Manager in 2011.

Jessica Miele

Miele was instrumental in business development efforts in southern New Hampshire and eastern Massachusetts. She managed relationship building, event planning and marketing and outbound deposit gathering.

In her new role at Bellwether, Miele will be responsible for building and maintaining strong relationships.

"Jessica will be a valued addition to our Business team. Her exceptional leadership and knowledge will be a great asset in developing and increasing our business clientele in this region," said Michael Perrella, Vice President of Business Services/Senior Commercial Lender at Bellwether. "Jessica is strategic and energetic with proven experience in developing business relationships."

A native of the Granite State, Miele lives in New Hampshire with her teenage son. She has volunteered at the Lazarus House in Lawrence, Mass, Salem Boys and Girls Club, and Haverhill and Manchester YMCAs.

About Bellwether Community Credit Union

Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving value back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit www.BCCU.org

Contact:

Lori Holmes

Vice President of Marketing

Tel: 603-429-4701

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Bellwether Community Credit Union