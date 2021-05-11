Bellwether Farms Launches New 24 oz Sheep Milk Yogurt in Whole Foods Market Nationwide

PETALUMA, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Farms today announces its Plain Sheep Milk Yogurt in a new, larger 24 oz container is now available at Whole Foods Market nationwide.

"We've been listening to people who love our Sheep Milk Yogurt, and they've expressed that a larger-size container would just make so much sense for enjoying at home with their families," says Liam Callahan, owner of Bellwether Farms. "They simply couldn't get enough of it until now. We're so thrilled to be launching this new, larger size with a partner like Whole Foods. Our yogurt is such a versatile product that folks love it every day for breakfast with fruit and granola, as an ingredient in a variety of baking recipes, or swirled into soups and sauces. There are so many possibilities."

Bellwether Farms' rich, thick, and creamy Plain Sheep Milk Yogurt has a clean, refreshing taste, with no added sugar or artificial ingredients. As with all its sheep's milk products, Bellwether Farms only uses whole sheep milk completely free of added thickeners, antibiotics, or growth hormones. Naturally probiotic with active, beneficial cultures, sheep's milk yogurt also is loaded with 100% A2 protein. Bellwether Farms' customers say it is much easier on their digestion — even for those who are lactose intolerant. And the new, larger size makes it much easier to share at home with family or accommodate larger-serving recipes such as Orange Sheep Yogurt Cake or Yogurt Marinated Chicken Kabobs.

Look out for Bellwether Farms' 24 oz Plain Sheep Milk Yogurt at Whole Foods nationwide, with an SRP of $9.99. For more information about Bellwether Farms and its award-winning products, please visit www.bellwetherfarms.com.

About Bellwether Farms

Founded in 1986 in Sonoma County, family-owned and operated Bellwether Farms lovingly crafts dairy products using whole, full-fat sheep's milk and cow's milk. With a fervent commitment to traditional, artisanal techniques, Bellwether Farms' small-batch cheeses and yogurts are found in grocery stores nationwide and have won dozens of awards. One percent of Bellwether Farms' sales go to organizations providing hunger relief or food-related education. Visit BellwetherFarms.com to learn more and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. #WholeIsBetter

