Bellwether Farms Partners with Hungryroot to Deliver Whole Milk Basket Ricotta Nationwide

PETALUMA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Farms , a Sonoma-based family creamery, today announces its nationwide partnership with grocery delivery company Hungryroot . After a successful test limited to the West Coast, this newly expanded collaboration brings Bellwether Farms' uniquely delicious Whole Milk Basket Ricotta to front doors and kitchens across the country.

Sold in its original draining basket, Bellwether Farms' delicious Whole Milk Basket Ricotta is known for its pillowy texture and rich flavor and only uses the finest quality milk from healthy, happy Jersey cows. The Hungryroot platform proudly only offers nutritious foods made from whole, trusted ingredients, and Bellwether Farms' products are a great fit.

"The way people order their groceries has changed dramatically over the last couple of years and Bellwether Farms is honored to team up with a respected leader in the category," says Liam Callahan, owner of Bellwether Farms. "Our busy family especially understands the benefits of a convenient service like Hungryroot, and we're eager to offer more folks across the country our special and versatile Whole Milk Basket Ricotta."

Whole Milk Basket Ricotta is available nationwide via the Hungryroot platform at this link: Hungryroot.com/products/whole-milk-ricotta. For more information, please visit BellwetherFarms.com .

About Bellwether Farms

Founded in 1986 in Sonoma County, family-owned and operated Bellwether Farms lovingly crafts dairy products using whole, full-fat sheep's milk and cow's milk. With a fervent commitment to traditional, artisanal techniques, Bellwether Farms' small-batch cheeses and yogurts are found in grocery stores nationwide and have won dozens of awards. One percent of Bellwether Farms' sales go to organizations providing hunger relief or food-related education. Visit BellwetherFarms.com to learn more and follow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . #WholeIsBetter

