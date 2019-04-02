Belly Bandit® Introduces the ActiveSupport™ Collection

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belly Bandit®, the leading manufacturer of solution-based products for before, during and after pregnancy, introduces its new athleisure line, ActiveSupport™.

This unique collection includes leggings, tanks, capris and a nursing sports bra that can be worn from the couch to mom's favorite cardio, yoga, or Pilates class and anywhere in between. These products are all designed to address issues specific to pregnancy and give moms the support they need from their maternity activewear.

The ActiveSupport™ Collection is debuting with the following items:

Essential Leggings & Capris ($99/$89)

Ultra-soft & breathable with UPF 50+

Built-in belly panel for comfort and support

After delivery, wear the panel over the belly for discreet nursing coverage

Essential Sports Tank ($79)

Ultra-soft with built-in bra for lift and support

Racerback and ruched sides for flattering fit

Stretch and recover material grows and shrinks with your body

Power Leggings & Capris ($119/$109)

Power mesh under-belly support

Side pockets for everyday essentials

Light compression for a smooth and secure fit

Nursing Sports Bra ($69)

Easy one-hand clasp release with modesty shield

Racerback design, 3 rows of adjustability, easy on/off

Quick-dry, moisture wicking performance fabric

"We realize that moms-to-be want products they can wear from the gym to the grocery store," said Lori Caden, Co-founder, Belly Bandit®. "Our ActiveSupport™ collection combines form and function, and each style is designed to be worn during pregnancy and happily ever after so mom gets the full benefit from them as her body changes."

The Essential and Power products are created from one-of-a-kind fabrics that are bluesign® certified, environmentally friendly, and sustainable and are proudly made in the U.S.A.

The ActiveSupport™ Collection is available now exclusively at bellybandit.com.

Belly Bandit® is a for women by women company, dedicated to its mission of empowering women to look and feel their absolute best before, during and after pregnancy. The company has evolved from its signature product, the Belly Bandit®, Belly Wrap and expanded to include, maternity wear, intimates, and a complete line of compression shapewear.

