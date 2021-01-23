Belmar, New Jersey Pursues Digital Transformation

BELMAR, N.J., Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Belmar, New Jersey where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The borough recently partnered with GovPilot , a Hoboken, New Jersey headquartered provider of cloud-based government management software.

A popular summer destination, Belmar officials are working with GovPilot to digitize a number of services including business and landlord registration, Certificates of Occupancy for seasonal rental properties and resales, and apartment building registrations. This will enable residents to apply for documentation digitally - directly through Belmar's municipal website.

Additionally, the borough has deployed GovPilot's Report-a-Concern feature which enables residents and visitors to report non-emergency concerns such as potholes or general code violations directly via a digital form on the town website, or through an app on their phone, called GovAlert. The app, available on Android and iOS devices is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant municipal department so that the issue can be resolved quickly.

"We receive numerous requests and registrations in our office each month, and we came to realize that transitioning to a digital environment would be beneficial," Said April Claudio the borough's Clerk. "GovPilot will provide our residents an ability to interact with their government in a convenient, efficient, and COVID-19 safe way."

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, "We are excited to work with Belmar on the borough's early stages of digital transformation. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Belmar, and we are proud to support another New Jersey municipality."

About GovPilot:

GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for four consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based platform was built with the sole purpose of enabling local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 100 operational and constituent service processes on one system.

