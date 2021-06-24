Beloved Family Pet's Lung Cancer is Treated with Targeted Radiotherapy Using the Accuray Radixact® System with Synchrony® Technology

Clinician skill and the right technology deliver results The TomoTherapy ® platform was originally invented at UW-Madison with the goal of developing a more accurate radiation therapy device for treating cancer. Successful clinical trials in pet dogs with nasal tumors conducted by the UW-Madison veterinary care team led to the platform's widespread use in human medicine worldwide. The team recently upgraded to the Radixact System, following more than 10 years' experience with a previous generation of the TomoTherapy platform device, and installed the Accuray-only Synchrony capability.

"Mac's story is one of resilience and positivity in the face of cancer. He has been fighting lung cancer for two years now and has been a truly inspiring character the entire time. In dogs, when we identify a cancerous lesion within the lungs, we often surgically remove the affected lung lobe. Over the last two years, as Mac's cancer progressed, we were forced to remove around half of his lung capacity. When a new lesion was identified, we were put in a tough spot as surgery was not a safe option after removing that much of Mac's lung capacity. A precise, stereotactic body radiation therapy protocol was likely going to be the next best option," said Dr. Nathaniel Van Asselt, clinical assistant professor at the UW School of Veterinary Medicine. "Because we knew Mac's tumor was going to move during respiration, we were able to successfully employ Radixact with Synchrony to track the tumor and minimize irradiating dose to normal surrounding lung tissue. We are excited to use this system in future patients whose tumors may move during radiotherapy treatments, such as lung, liver, adrenal and prostate tumors."

Added Dr. Lisa Forrest, professor and head of UW Veterinary Care's Radiation Oncology Service, "With the Radixact System and Synchrony technology, we can now treat tumors and minimize dose to healthy tissue with more confidence and more accuracy. In addition, the real-time tracking and adaptation open up opportunities for targeting tumors in areas of the body we previously couldn't treat, including cancers in the abdomen and thorax, where the close proximity of vital organs and other sensitive tissues made radiation therapy difficult or impossible."

Radixact System with Synchrony expands treatment options

The Radixact System was designed to provide care teams with the tools they need to make the planning and delivery of radiation easy, efficient and effective for hypofractionated and conventionally fractionated radiotherapy treatments. The addition of Synchrony to the Radixact System takes this versatility one step further by enabling the delivery of highly accurate radiation dose to tumors that move as a result of bodily processes, including respiration and digestion, as well as patient movement. The clinical team can now treat virtually any case for which radiotherapy is prescribed.

"The global Accuray team is passionate about finding new ways we can offer hope to cancer patients and the people who love them," said Suzanne Winter, chief commercial officer and senior vice president, R&D at Accuray. "We value our strong collaborative relationship with the UW-Madison Veterinary Medicine team and look forward to continuing to partner with them to improve the care they provide their cancer patients. The addition of Synchrony® to their Radixact® System will enable the team to extend the benefits of radiotherapy treatments to more families' pets, many of whom would have been without options."

