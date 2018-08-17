Belt Drives Market to 2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018: Robust Demand for Construction Equipment Offers Growth Opportunities
14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Belt Drives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Belt Drives in US$ Million. The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Industries: Agriculture, Industrial Machinery, Mining, Material Handling, and Others.
The report profiles 128 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Arntz Optibelt Group (Germany)
- Colmant Cuvelier RPS S.A.S. (France)
- ContiTech AG (Germany)
- Dayco Products, LLC (USA)
- Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation (USA)
- Fenner PLC (UK)
- Gates Corporation (USA)
- Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. (Japan)
- Regina Industria SpA (Italy)
- The Timken Company (USA)
- Tsubakimoto Chain Co. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Belt Drives - A Preview
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Current State of the Manufacturing Industry: Vital for Market Growth
Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth
Outlook
Export-Import Statistics
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES
Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Sets the Stage for Demand
Healthy Outlook for the Oil & Gas Industry Bodes Well for the Asphalt Market
Global Oil Demand & Supply Scenario: Opportunity Indicators
Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand
Strong Demand for Conveyor Equipment Promotes Market for Belt Drives
Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors
Robust Demand for Construction Equipment Offers Growth Opportunities
US Displays an Upside Potential
Europe - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities
Rising Demand in Developing Economies to Energize Growth
Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth
Technology Advances to Spur Growth Opportunities
3D Printing Technology Transforming Pulley and Belt Design
Applications Drive Innovation in Pulley and Belt Design
Metal Belts on the Rise
New Materials to Drive Opportunities for Timing Belts
Timing Belts Emerge as Ideal Solution for Food Industry
Ease of Maintenance Promotes Belt Drives over Chain Drives in Food Manufacturing
Improving Energy Efficiency - A Vital Goal for Belt Drives
CVT Technology Makes a Determined Comeback
Component Manufacturers Lead Drive Belt Innovations to Comply with Changing Automotive Manufacturing Requirements
Vehicles in Operation - A Market Opportunity for Replacement Demand
Focus on Fuel Efficiency Promotes Interest in Belt Drives
Growing Focus on Hybrid Vehicles Spurs Improvements in Belt Drives
Belt Drive - The Future of eBikes/Bicycles
4. AN OVERVIEW OF BELT DRIVES
Belt Drive - Definition
Factors Determining Drive Type
Advantages of Belt Drives
Disadvantages of Belt Drives
Types of Belt Drives
Belt
Type of Belts
V-Belts
Timing Belts
Advantages of Timing Belts
Flat Belts
Variable Speed Belts
Other Belts Available in the Market
Poly-Vee Belts
Vee Link Belts
Film Belts
Round Belts
Common Belt Materials
Pulley
Flat Belt Pulleys
V-Belt Pulleys
Synchronous Pulleys
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
Arntz Optibelt Group (Germany)
Colmant Cuvelier RPS S.A.S. (France)
ContiTech AG (Germany)
Dayco Products, LLC (USA)
Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation (USA)
Fenner PLC (UK)
Gates Corporation (USA)
Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. (Japan)
Regina Industria SpA (Italy)
The Timken Company (USA)
Tsubakimoto Chain Co. (Japan)
5.2 Product Developments/Introductions
Optibelt Introduces Optibelt SUPER XE-POWER PRO M=S
Span Tech Introduces EZSpan Plastic Belt Conveyor
Arntz Optibelt to Launch Tear-resistant Optibelt Timing Belt Drive for Bicycles
Continental Introduces Straight-Ribbed Multi V-Belt
Interroll Group Introduces Belt Drives
Gates Corporation Announces New Suite of Products for Bicycles
Dynamic Conveyor Corporation Introduces Non-Stick Conveyor Belt
Fenner Introduces PowerTwist Drive
Gates Corporation Unveils Poly Chain ADV Belt
Gates Corporation Introduces New Multi-Ribbed Belts
ContiTech Announces New Heavy-Duty Timing Belt, Synchroforce Carbon
Continental Launches Extreme Duty Poly-V belt in North America
Continental Unveils Select ContiCleat
Chiorino Introduces HP Compact Drive
ContiTech Introduces AGRIDUR Drive Belt for the Agricultural Industry
Continental Unveils New Belts for Mining Industry
Dorner Unveils Next Generation 2200 Series Modular Belt Conveyors
Fenner Drives Introduces 3V and 5V Wedge Link Belts
Ammeraal Beltech Introduces Modular Uni QNB-Ball Belt
Fenner Drives Launches Eagle SureConnect Connector/Polyurethane Belting System
Dayco Introduces New Agricultural Belts Line
STEIGENTECH Launches 2nd Generation Rubber Timing Belt
ContiTech Unveils Real-time Belt Monitoring Process, ContiAlert
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Midwest Industrial Rubber Acquires NEBCO
Michelin Acquires Fenner
Desch DPC Renamed as Tecnamic
Motion Industries to Acquire Apache
Grand River Rubber Acquires Flexaust
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 128 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 144)
- The United States (47)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (57)
- France (6)
- Germany (18)
- The United Kingdom (15)
- Italy (6)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (10)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (35)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cc3bmr/belt_drives?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article