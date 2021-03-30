Belt Railway of Chicago to Deploy Wi-Tronix Violet Edge System

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belt Railway of Chicago (BRC) has chosen Wi-Tronix to equip their fleet of locomotives with our advanced Violet Edge IoT Systems.

The BRC is the largest intermediate switching terminal railroad in the US, located just south of Midway Airport in Chicago. With a history dating back to the 1882, the BRC is truly an integral part of the North American rail system. BRC's Clearing Yard switches and dispatch over 3000 railcars daily for multiple major railroads. With over 780 acres of facilities, over 300 miles of yard track, as well as a 28-mile multiple track main line, the BRC is a large and impressive operation.

The planned full fleet deployment of Wi-Tronix Violet Edge technology on BRC locomotives will include fuel consumption and idle reduction monitoring, incident investigation and mechanical health status and alerts for high coupling forces. These features, with a connected solution, enable fast, efficient response to emergency situations or incident investigations, all keen areas of interest for the BRC.

"Using new tools, like the solution we have sourced from Wi-Tronix, allows us to fulfill our mission, while making improvements to our use of fuel, our environmental footprint, and the overall efficiency of our locomotive assets," said BRC President Mike Grace. "At the BRC, we are excited to have a connected solution that will provide actionable information and insights on how our rail networks are performing in real-time."

"Being a contained switching operation, The Belt Railway of Chicago has some unique operational requirements and the flexibility of the Wi-Tronix solution enables us to deliver on business value," says Wi-Tronix CEO and CTO, Larry Jordan. "We are honored to hold a central role in providing essential solutions that railways worldwide rely upon to drive continuous improvement in the safety, reliability, and efficiency of their rail operations."

To learn more about the technologies we are deploying to the BRC fleet, click here: https://www2.wi-tronix.com/rail-solutions/

