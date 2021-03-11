Belvac Continues to Invest in Expansion to Meet Global Demand

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belvac, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a worldwide leader in can forming and decorating technologies for the two-piece can industry, has expanded its container and engineering services with a significant investment in a fully functional, two-piece can pilot line. The addition of this pilot line strengthens Belvac's capabilities and offerings to support increased global demand for beverage can-making equipment and support services. In addition, Belvac is expanding its footprint by adding 40,000 sq ft of manufacturing and assembly capacity in Bedford County, VA to meet continued demand for Belvac equipment such as trimmers, neckers and decorators.

The specific addition of the pilot line gives brand owners and converters the opportunity to develop innovative specialty-shaped two-piece aluminum beverage and aerosol containers. Container makers can also use it for testing coatings and inks along with material light-weighting. In the near future, Belvac expects to offer low-volume manufacturing of finished containers for market tests. This pilot line supports Belvac's existing turnkey can and metal bottle integration business by producing cups and preforms to test container concepts in advance of final equipment installation and high volume end customer container production.

"Increased consumer demand for more environmentally friendly aluminum beverage cans and bottles, which better meet environmental standards and regulatory conditions are driving growth throughout the can-making industry. Belvac anticipated this increased demand for our products and services and has been investing to expand our manufacturing capabilities, product offering, and support services. These most recent investments ensure that Belvac now has full-line equipment capabilities to provide full plant integration services, mitigating risk at installation and startup," said David Mammolenti, Executive Vice President, Belvac.

Belvac is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA with manufacturing operations in Virginia, New York, Dongen, Netherlands, Plzen, Czech Republic, and sales offices in Europe, China, South America, and the Middle East.

The company will increase its global workforce by 15% in 2021 to meet the growing demand for Belvac equipment worldwide and to support the newly announced expansion in services and footprint. These expansion initiatives build on Belvac's continued growth in talent, capacity, breadth of products and services offered.

About Belvac:

Belvac was founded in 1962 (as Belgium Tool & Die Company) in Lynchburg, Virginia by Al Stroobants. Belvac has been a part of Dover Corporation since 1993. For over fifty years, Belvac has turned innovative ideas into world-class machinery, serving both the can-making and plastics industry. Learn more at Belvac.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

