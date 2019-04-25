Belvedere Vodka Celebrates The Art Of Brunch With Chef & Wellness Guru, Candice Kumai

Belvedere Vodka, made from the simple and natural ingredients of rye and water, is introducing brunch cocktail recipes that include only the freshest ingredients: from mixer to garnish— bringing the natural character of the liquid to the forefront. The pristine Polska rye, from Poland's legendary grain agriculture industry, used to produce Belvedere demonstrates the brand's commitment to character and quality.

Having written six best-selling cookbooks based on healthy eating, Candice will showcase some of her most impressive at-home brunch dishes-- those that are easy to make and perfect for intimate gatherings. "I'm so excited to bring this brunch experience to life with Belvedere. One of the best ways to elevate a meal is with a proper beverage, and these cocktails—with real, fresh ingredients — pair perfectly with both my unique and classic brunch recipes! You'll love these new pairings that will amp up your taste buds and game in the kitchen," said Candice Kumai of this partnership.

Brunch enthusiasts can find these recipes at BelvedereVodka.com/The-Art-of-Brunch and by tapping into Belvedere's newly launched Chatbot through Belvedere Vodka Facebook Messenger via mobile app or desktop - m.me/belvederevodka. Intended as an interactive "edutainment" tool for those interested in elevating their at-home brunch experiences, the Chatbot will give consumers the opportunity to interact with Candice and discover specific brunch recipes and tips.

"Brunch is one of the most celebrated meals and we are very excited to collaborate with Candice Kumai again, whose approach to using natural ingredients aligns with ours," said Carlos Zepeda, VP, Belvedere Vodka at Moët Hennessy USA. He continued to add, "Our newly launched chatbot platform will provide inspiration to home cooks and cocktail aficionados with specially curated recipes and tips."

The six sensational Belvedere brunch cocktails are ideally paired with Candice Kumai's sumptuous dishes.

THE BELVEDERE POLSKA MARY, a refreshing take on the classic Bloody Mary, draws influence from traditional Polish Beetroot soup. A savory mix of Belvedere Vodka, tomato juice, beetroot and spices, paired with Candice's Miso Avocado Toast.



THE BELVEDERE RUBIN, a crisp and fruity combination of Belvedere Vodka, grapefruit & orange juices, a hint of green tea, vermouth and tonic water creates a light and refreshing summer drink, paired with Candice's Sundried Tomato and Mushroom Frittata.

THE BELVEDERE BRUNCH BLISS, a delightful combination of sweet and tart flavors featuring Belvedere Vodka, fresh lime juice, honey, a dash of bitters, and finished with a kombucha float, paired with Candice's Toasted Almond Sticky Buns.



THE BELVEDERE SPICE OF LIFE, a savory cocktail to pair with a sweet brunch dish, is made with Belvedere Vodka, fresh squeezed carrot and lemon juice, ginger syrup, a touch of miso powder, and garnished with a dash of chilli flakes, paired with Candice's Sweet Potato Pancakes.



THE BELVEDERE POMME HIGHBALL, a light and refreshing Belvedere Vodka highball cocktail, with undertones of fresh citrus and apples, paired with Candice's Fresh Peach Ginger Cobbler



THE BELVEDERE MORNING TWIST, a bold and energizing combination of Belvedere Vodka, coffee liqueur, ground nutmeg and coffee, with a blend of almond and hemp milk, paired with Candice's Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies.

ABOUT BELVEDERE VODKA

Born of Rye, Water, Character

A product of 600 years of Polish vodka-making tradition and produced in one of the world's longest-running distilleries, Belvedere Vodka was the first to generate a new standard for excellence, establishing the luxury vodka category. Created from 100% non-GMO Polish Rye, it is completely all-natural and free of additives, including sugar or glycerin. Blending this with pristine water from Belvedere's own natural well is essential, enabling the character of the rye to shine. Gluten-free and naturally smooth, with notes of vanilla, cream and white pepper spice, it is a structured, elegant and characterful vodka. For more information visit https://www.belvederevodka.com

ABOUT CANDICE KUMAI

Candice Kumai is an internationally-renowned wellness writer, chef & content creator, described by ELLE magazine as "The Golden Girl of the Wellness World." Candice sits on The Well+Good Council and was recently named one of Arianna Huffington's "Top 20 New Role Models in 2017." Born and raised in California to a Japanese mother and a Polish-American father, in Carlsbad CA, Candice grew up in a mixed culture home – celebrating Japanese traditions & cuisine from a young age and honing a cosmopolitan perspective that continues to inspire her work today. Candice is a classically trained chef, former line cook, former tv host, former-model-turned wellness journalist, & five-time, best-selling author of Clean Green Eats, Clean Green Drinks, Delicious, Cook Yourself Sexy, and Cook Yourself Thin.

