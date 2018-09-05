Belvedere Vodka Opens Its Distillery Doors for Fourth Edition of LVMH's "Le Journée Particuliéres"

ŻYRARDÓW, Poland, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Belvedere Vodka will take part in the fourth edition of Le Journée Particuliéres by LVMH, a bi-annual event created at the initiative of Antoine Arnault, taking place October 12-14th, 2018. Centered on showcasing the savoir-faire and creativity of the artisans behind LVMH's businesses, the campaign invites the public across four continents to experience a behind-the-scenes look at the unique architectural and cultural heritage of over 56 Maisons.

Belvedere Vodka Beautiful to See Polmos Zyrardow Distillery

The Polish distillery where Belvedere Vodka is produced, Polmos Żyrardów, has designed an exciting and unique experience for the three-day affair. Distillery experts will lead 90-minute sensorial tours that take guests on rarely-seen journey of the process of making Belvedere Vodka, including a presentation of the production process and four production areas, an interactive olfactory demonstration of the house's all-natural flavor essences, and a view into the final touches from bottling to seal. Finally, there will be a surprise tasting opportunity for guests showcasing a new innovation from Belvedere that is redefining the vodka category.

"We welcome the opportunity to offer a peak behind the scenes to our guests, and not only share the incredible history of our distillery and our product, but also convey how truly natural the production process is," said Rodney Williams, president of Belvedere Vodka. "The Journée Particuliéres program is a wonderful way to showcase our commitment to craftsmanship with our community."

This year marking its 108th anniversary, Polmos Żyrardów is one of the world's longest continuously operating Polish distilleries, that has been making vodka since 1910. It recently became the first spirits distillery to receive a grant from the European Union to further its sustainability leadership. Overall, Belvedere has been able to reduce CO2 emissions by 42% since 2012 and over the next three years hopes to cut emissions even further by 80%, becoming one of the greenest distilleries in the world.

Belvedere has an established history of supporting the Polish community with sustainability initiatives. It co-founded the Foundation for Local Environmental Protection, and only sources its Polska Rye grains locally, working to nurture long-term relationships with Polish agricultural partners. It also started the Raw Spirit Program, launched in partnership with agricultural producers to promote the sustainable growth of Polska Rye.

Today, Belvedere raises a glass in celebration of the outstanding Journée Particuliéres program and welcomes its guests!

From October 12th to 14th. By registration only. Limited number of participants.

Pre-Registration on September 22nd on https://www.lvmh.com/lesjourneesparticulieres

ABOUT BELVEDERE VODKA

Produced in the one of the world's longest continuously operating Polish distilleries that has been making vodka since 1910, Belvedere was the first to generate a new standard of excellence by establishing the super- premium vodka category. Today, Belvedere's distinctive taste and uncompromising integrity are recognized internationally by discriminating vodka enthusiasts who appreciate its dynamic and complex character. Crafted using only superior grade Polska rye and water from its own local pristine source, Belvedere is all natural, contains no additives and no added sugar, and is produced in accordance with the legal requirements of Polska Vodka. Its taste profile is structured, elegant and balanced, with a subtle sweetness, rich mouthfeel and smooth, clean finish. For more information visit https://www.BelvedereVodka.com

ABOUT LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana and RIMOWA. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, BeneFit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Kat Von D and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Royal Van Lent and Cheval Blanc hotels.

