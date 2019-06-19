Bemis Associates, Inc., announces appointment of Michael Johansen as president

"In conducting a comprehensive search for the next President, the Board and I had the opportunity to speak with many highly skilled, strong leaders. Michael was our first choice, as his experience in managing a global manufacturing organization, track record in execution, and leadership style most closely matched the characteristics we sought to successfully lead Bemis to its next stage of market-leading innovation and growth," said Steve Howard.

Michael Johansen is a 27-year-veteran of the Avery Dennison Corporation, where he held numerous critical leadership roles and helped bring exceptional products to market. In 2010, he was promoted to Vice President and General Manager of the Sourcing Regions in the Retail Branding and Information Solutions Group, primarily serving the apparel industry. By 2015, Johansen had risen to manage the Industrial and Healthcare Materials group, a $700 million global business, helping Avery Dennison double the size of that business in Asia by leading the acquisition and integration of two companies.

"I am excited that Steve Howard and the Bemis Board have selected me to join this outstanding organization," said Michael Johansen. "Bemis has a long and powerful history of global expansion, technical leadership, and courageous innovation. They are a recognized leader in bonding across apparel, consumer electronics, and numerous other markets. Bemis' value-driven culture is the type of place I am excited and proud to join. I look forward to leading this exceptional team and delivering great value to our customers and shareholders."

For more than 100 years Bemis has served brands and factories looking for better construction, better materials, better processes, and better relationships. As one of the world's leading bonding innovation experts, Bemis has partnered with global brands from a diverse set of industries including performance sportswear, technical outerwear, intimate apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, and industrial applications.

For more information on Bemis, visit: www.bemisworldwide.com.

SOURCE Bemis Associates

Related Links

https://www.bemisworldwide.com

