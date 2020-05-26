Ben & Jerry's Launches New Flavor... Into the Stratosphere!

No, not a high-profile, Hollywood party. And not the Walk of Fame. The ice cream maker literally launched a pint aiming towards space almost 20 miles above the earth and with good reason. There's no better way to launch a flavor called "Boots on the Moooo'n"!

In a continued partnership with Netflix that has already introduced two fan-favorite flavors this year, Ben & Jerry's unveils "Boots on the Moooo'n." The ice cream is an ode to the newest Netflix comedy series, Space Force, which premieres this Friday, May 29. The flavor, which features a universe of milk chocolate ice cream with fudge cows and toffee meteor clusters orbiting a sugar cookie dough core, takes inspiration from the Space Force goal to get "boots on the moon" by adding a bovine themed moooo into the mix.

Space Force, one of the most anticipated Netflix series of the year, from co-creators Steve Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office) is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher. John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake also star.

Actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang, who plays Dr. Chan Kaifang the lead scientist on the Space Force team, partnered with Ben & Jerry's to get a sneak peek and taste of the new offering. "I'm excited to join forces with Ben & Jerry's on this Space Force flavor launch. How cool is it that we have our own ice cream?! Especially because it's super delicious. Can't wait for everyone to try it and watch Space Force at the same time," said Yang.

Boots on the Moooo'n will be available on shelves as a Limited Batch flavor with a suggested MSRP of $4.99, The flavor is available now in pints, and blasting off at participating scoop shops over the coming months as they reopen across the U.S. To learn more about Boots on the Moooo'n or Ben & Jerry's, visit: benjerry.com .

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben & Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs totaled $3MM in 2019 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country.

