Ben E. Keith Company Breaks Ground for New Distribution Center

"Ben E. Keith Foods is deeply committed to the communities of Alabama, and consider this our Gateway to the Southeast as we continue to expand our market area," said Mike Sweet, President of Ben E. Keith Foods. "The added capacity will be a welcomed addition to enhance the customer experience through more item offering, technology and services."

The new facility will include features such as: Dematic Multi-Shuttles, state-of-the-art Frick Refrigeration System and security systems, LED Lighting, exclusive WMS Systems, a modern test kitchen, and training center.

The project will create 80 new jobs over the next five years, in addition to the more than 230 individuals the company already employs through its distribution center and manufacturing facility in Elba, Alabama.

About Ben E. Keith Foods:

Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith is the nation's eighth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with eight divisions shipping to seventeen states throughout the country.

For more information about Ben E. Keith contact:

David Werner, Vice President, Marketing. 817-759-6826. wdwerner@benekeith.com

SOURCE Ben E. Keith Company

Related Links

https://www.benekeith.com

