Ben E. Keith Company Breaks Ground on New Distribution Center

Construction of the 261,000 square foot distribution center will begin immediately, with an estimated completion date of November 2021. The new facility will include the latest innovative features such as Dematic Multi-Shuttles, state-of-the-art Frick Refrigeration System and security systems, LED Lighting, exclusive WMS Systems, a modern test kitchen, and training center.

"As we continue to expand, Ben E. Keith Foods is honored to have the opportunity to serve the communities of the Southwest and support the rich culinary traditions so unique to this part of the country," said Mike Sweet, President of Ben E. Keith Foods.

The project will create 90 new jobs over the next five years, in addition to the more than 100 individuals already employed by the company through its current distribution center in Albuquerque.

Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith is the nation's seventh largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with eight divisions shipping to seventeen states throughout the country.

