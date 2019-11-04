Ben J. Whitman Earns Martindale-Hubbell® AV® Preeminent™ Peer Review Rating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin in West Palm Beach is pleased to announce that products liability attorney Ben J. Whitman has achieved a Martindale-Hubbell® AV® Preeminent™ Peer Review Rating.

The Preeminent™ rating is reserved for lawyers who demonstrate the highest ethical standards and professional ability. Individual attorneys are rated anonymously by their peers on a scale from one (lowest) to five (highest) in several key areas: legal knowledge, analytical capabilities, judgment, communication ability, and legal experience.

By earning the highest rating, Whitman joins an elite group of lawyers - including six others at the firm - who are highly regarded by judges, attorneys, and others practicing in personal injury law throughout the South Florida area.

For more than 150 years, Martindale-Hubbell® has served as a distinguished legal resource for lawyers and their clients. The peer rating system is trusted by legal professionals as an accurate marker for expertise in a given practice area.

About Ben J. Whitman

Ben J. Whitman is a West Palm Beach personal injury attorney at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin. He focuses his nationwide practice on catastrophic injury, product liability, trucking accidents, and wrongful death cases with an emphasis on automotive defects, including unsafe and defectively designed vehicles, vehicle components and roadways.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents, products liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases. They have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients.

