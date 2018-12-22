Benchmade Knife Co., Inc., Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

OREGON CITY, Ore., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmade Knife Co., Inc. ("Benchmade"), today announced that a recent data security incident may have resulted in unauthorized access to payment information of some customers who entered credit and debit cards on its website between September 1, 2018, and October 10, 2018. We engaged professionals who have corrected the issue and customers can now safely use their credit and debit cards at our website.

On October 10, 2018, Benchmade began investigating suspicious activity occurring on its website, www.benchmade.com . Benchmade immediately shut down its website and began remediation efforts. Benchmade also immediately launched an investigation and began working with third-party forensic investigators to determine the nature and scope of the event. On November 9, 2018, the investigation determined that an unauthorized party was able to obtain Benchmade customer payment information entered between September 1, 2018, and October 10, 2018, including the cardholder's name, address, credit card number, expiration date, and CVV. This may include customers who completed purchases on the website and those who began transactions but did not complete the sale.

Benchmade next took steps to confirm the identities of the customers whose personally identifiable information was impacted. The company is notifying potentially affected customers and providing them with guidance on how they can protect themselves from fraud or identity theft.

Benchmade established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident. Customers can call 1-877-565-6275, Monday through Friday (excluding U.S. holidays), 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST. Customers can also find additional information on this incident and what they can do to better protect against fraud and identity theft at www.benchmade.com .

Benchmade takes this incident and the security of our customers' information very seriously. The company has updated processes to further strengthen its systems to protect customer debit or credit card information and will continue to work with third-party experts to help ensure the highest levels of security.

SOURCE Benchmade Knife Co., Inc.

