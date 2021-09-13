Benchmark Electronics Appoints Dave Clark as Chief Procurement Officer

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of manufacturing, engineering and design services, today announced the expansion of its Global Operations Team with the appointment of Dave Clark as senior vice president, chief procurement officer. Dave will now lead all aspects of Benchmark's global Supply Chain Management organization and will be instrumental in driving operational excellence across the entire purchasing value stream throughout the product lifecycle for our customers.

"With experience that spans the Americas, Europe and Asia, Dave is a proven leader with extensive supply chain experience and is uniquely equipped to take on this leadership role and help accelerate our global supply chain solutions for our customers," said Mike Buseman, chief operating officer and executive vice president. "We look forward to welcoming Dave to our team and leveraging his fresh perspective and insights as we continue our journey towards supply chain excellence."

Most recently, Clark served as director, private equity services- supply chain, procurement and manufacturing operations for Alvarez & Marsal. Prior to this role, Clark was the vice president for supply chain at Celestica and Plexus. Clark brings more than 25 years of experience in providing comprehensive customer supply chain solutions across the entire product lifecycle, including innovative technology and engineering design services. He has extensive experience across a variety of industries including medical, aerospace & defense, complex industrial, semiconductor-cap equipment, and computing.

Clark will succeed John Russell, who will begin serving as the senior vice president of the Project Management Office responsible for the new product launch team which is critical to onboarding new customers into the Benchmark network.

To learn more about Benchmark, please visit www.bench.com.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation telecommunications, medical, complex industrials, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

