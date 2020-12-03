Benchmark Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 9th

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Metals (TSX-V: BNCH)(OTCQB: BNCHF), based in Vancouver, focused on Gold mining, today announced that Jim Greig, President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th.

DATE: December 9th, 2020

TIME: 12:30 ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3f2vL7P

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Benchmark Drills 128.10 Metres Of 3.02 g/t Gold Equivalent And Substantially Expands The Cliff Creek South Area

Benchmark's Potential Continues to Grow With New Discoveries Along Its 100% Owned, Road-accessible, 20 km Gold-Silver Trend

Benchmark Drills 41.94 Metres of 2.82 g/t Gold Equivalent and Expands Mineralization at the AGB Zone

Benchmark Completes $50.3 Million Unit Financing And Graduates To Trade On The OTCQX ® Best Market

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold and Silver project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada.

Benchmark is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

