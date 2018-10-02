Benchmark Named 'Top Place To Work' By The Boston Globe For 11th Straight Year

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in Massachusetts. Selection is based on anonymous employee survey feedback measuring opinions about a company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits and engagement.

"I'm delighted by the wholehearted support of so many Benchmark associates who make a special effort every year to complete The Globe's survey," says chairman and CEO Tom Grape. "It's a reflection of them that we have been on this list every year it's been published. What I also appreciate is how this award draws attention to our associates, who are instrumental in transforming Benchmark into a human connection company where our associates, residents and families feel connected to what matters most to them."

Throughout its 11 years on this prestigious list, Benchmark has appeared with some of New England's most prominent companies, such as Accenture, Akamai, Massachusetts General Hospital and TripAdvisor.

Recently, Benchmark became a certified Great Place to Work and was subsequently selected by FORTUNE magazine for its inaugural 2018 Best Workplaces for Aging Services list, ranking third among senior housing companies with more than 40 communities. Throughout it's more than 21-year history, Benchmark has earned a reputation as a top workplace. In 2018 it was designated a Certified Age Friendly Employer by RetirementJobs.com. It has also been recognized as a top workplace by the Boston Business Journal, Connecticut Post, Hartford Courant and Hartford Business Journal, and by Boston Business Journal and Providence Business News as one of the healthiest employers.

About Benchmark

Based in Waltham, Mass., Benchmark is a leading provider of senior housing in the Northeast. With 6,300 associates and 58 communities, Benchmark has assets under management of over $2.5 billion. Founded in 1997 by Tom Grape, Benchmark offers independent living, assisted living, Alzheimer's care and skilled nursing in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. The organization this year was selected by FORTUNE magazine for its inaugural 2018 Best Workplaces for Aging Services list, taking the number 16 spot on the list of top 40 aging services companies and ranking number three among companies with more than 40 communities. Benchmark is one of only six companies named to The Boston Globe Top Places to Work list every year of the 11 years it has been published. And it has been consistently recognized by Boston Business Journal, Hartford Courant and Hartford Business Journal as a top workplace, and by the Boston Business Journal and Providence Business News as one of the healthiest employers. Click here for more information.

SOURCE Benchmark

Related Links

https://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

