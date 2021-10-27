Benchmark Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.





Overall, higher-value market revenues were up 4% quarter-over-quarter from growth in Industrials, A&D and Medical and 9% year-over-year from growth in Semi-Cap and Industrials. Traditional market revenues were up 12% quarter-over-quarter and up 9% year-over-year from growth in the computing sector.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook

Revenue between $560 - $610 million

Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.24 - $0.32

Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.37 - $0.45 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions and our operations due to COVID-19.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $4.0 million and $4.5 million in the fourth quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.7 million in the fourth quarter.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Wednesday, November 3, 2021 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act). These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions or the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning future operating results, our ability to generate sales, income or cash flow, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook and guidance for fourth quarter 2021 results, our anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, our expected revenue mix, our business strategy and strategic initiatives, our repurchases of shares of our common stock and our intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although we believe these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond our ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Part II, Item 1A of the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and in any of our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In particular, these statements also depend on the duration, severity and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including the emergence and severity of its variants, the availability of vaccines and potential hesitancy to utilize them, government and other third-party responses to it and the consequences for the global economy, our business and the businesses of our suppliers and customers, as well as our ability (or inability) to execute on our plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of our operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to us as of the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain financial measures that exclude items and therefore are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. Management discloses non–GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. Management also uses non–GAAP measures in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. The Company's non–GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non–GAAP information used by other companies. Non–GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Sales

$ 571,882



$ 525,951



$ 1,622,265



$ 1,531,881

Cost of sales



518,177





479,597





1,478,420





1,407,494

Gross profit



53,705





46,354





143,845





124,387

Selling, general and administrative expenses



34,387





29,724





98,969





89,815

Amortization of intangible assets



1,596





2,368





4,793





7,120

Restructuring charges and other costs



6,428





7,161





9,600





15,480

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



(500)





(1,558)





(3,944)





(1,305)

Income from operations



11,794





8,659





34,427





13,277

Interest expense



(1,987)





(2,136)





(6,215)





(6,189)

Interest income



122





154





451





1,040

Other income (expense), net



500





439





664





(191)

Income before income taxes



10,429





7,116





29,327





7,937

Income tax expense



2,364





1,201





5,976





1,577

Net income

$ 8,065



$ 5,915



$ 23,351



$ 6,360

Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.23



$ 0.16



$ 0.65



$ 0.17

Diluted

$ 0.23



$ 0.16



$ 0.64



$ 0.17

Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating earnings per share:























Basic



35,423





36,467





35,806





36,565

Diluted



35,666





36,544





36,287





36,821



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)





September 30,



December 31,





2021



2020

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 288,567



$ 390,808

Restricted cash



2,630





5,182

Accounts receivable, net



311,384





309,331

Contract assets



160,194





142,779

Inventories



478,325





327,377

Other current assets



37,909





26,874

Total current assets



1,279,009





1,202,351

Property, plant and equipment, net



188,858





185,272

Operating lease right-of-use assets



102,440





79,966

Goodwill and other, net



270,059





276,646

Total assets

$ 1,840,366



$ 1,744,235















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

$ 7,663



$ 9,161

Accounts payable



401,106





282,208

Advance payments from customers



91,464





84,122

Accrued liabilities



99,936





105,645

Total current liabilities



600,169





481,136

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments



123,510





131,051

Operating lease liabilities



94,219





72,120

Other long-term liabilities



60,132





70,340

Shareholders' equity



962,336





989,588

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,840,366



$ 1,744,235



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 23,351



$ 6,360

Depreciation and amortization



32,963





36,939

Stock-based compensation expense



10,856





9,464

Accounts receivable, net



(2,342)





16,410

Contract assets



(17,415)





(335)

Inventories



(151,518)





(37,131)

Accounts payable



114,477





(18,260)

Advance payments from customers



7,341





21,075

Other changes in working capital and other, net



(19,021)





(8,907)

Net cash provided by (used in) operations



(1,308)





25,615















Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(32,437)





(29,102)

Other investing activities, net



294





2,586

Net cash used in investing activities



(32,143)





(26,516)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Share repurchases



(40,216)





(19,329)

Net debt activity



(6,458)





8,395

Other financing activities, net



(20,254)





(18,747)

Net cash used in financing activities



(66,928)





(29,681)















Effect of exchange rate changes



(4,414)





1,436

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(104,793)





(29,146)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



395,990





363,956

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 291,197



$ 334,810



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Sep 30,



Sep 30,





2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Income from operations (GAAP)

$ 11,794



$ 10,699



$ 8,659



$ 34,427



$ 13,277

Amortization of intangible assets



1,596





1,599





2,368





4,793





7,120

Restructuring charges and other costs



2,070





1,581





1,425





5,242





8,737

Impairment



4,358





—





5,736





4,358





6,743

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



(500)





—





(1,558)





(3,944)





(1,305)

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(168)





(153)





(796)





(353)





(1,149)

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 19,150



$ 13,726



$ 15,834



$ 44,523



$ 33,423

































Gross Profit (GAAP)

$ 53,705



$ 47,913



$ 46,354



$ 143,845



$ 124,387

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(168)





(153)





(796)





(353)





(1,149)

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 53,537



$ 47,760



$ 45,558



$ 143,492



$ 123,238

































Selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP)

$ 34,387



$ 34,034



$ 29,724



$ 98,969



$ 89,815

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 34,387



$ 34,034



$ 29,724



$ 98,969



$ 89,815

































Net income (GAAP)

$ 8,065



$ 7,369



$ 5,915



$ 23,351



$ 6,360

Amortization of intangible assets



1,596





1,599





2,368





4,793





7,120

Restructuring charges and other costs



2,070





1,581





1,425





5,242





8,737

Impairment



4,358





—





5,736





4,358





6,743

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



(500)





—





(1,558)





(3,944)





(1,305)

Customer insolvency (recovery)



(168)





(153)





(796)





(353)





(1,149)

Income tax adjustments(1)



(1,491)





(633)





(1,458)





(1,955)





(4,123)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 13,930



$ 9,763



$ 11,632



$ 31,492



$ 22,383

































Diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.23



$ 0.20



$ 0.16



$ 0.64



$ 0.17

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.39



$ 0.27



$ 0.32



$ 0.87



$ 0.61

































Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)



35,666





36,061





36,544





36,287





36,821

Diluted (Non-GAAP)



35,666





36,061





36,544





36,287





36,821

































Net cash provided by (used in) operations

$ (41,581)



$ 3,660



$ 5,697



$ (1,308)



$ 25,615

Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(13,818)





(12,197)





(5,812)





(32,437)





(29,102)

Free cash flow (used)

$ (55,399)



$ (8,537)



$ (115)



$ (33,745)



$ (3,487)







(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

