Benchmarking Digital Transformation the Topic of ISG Smartalks™ Webinar

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Measuring the progress, scale and ROI of digital transformation initiatives will be the focus of the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Kathy Rudy, partner and global leader, ISG Data & Analytics, and Tom Werner, ISG product sales director, will present "Measuring Infrastructure, Applications & Digital Capabilities," Thursday, October 3, at 1 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The live, one-hour webinar will introduce the enhanced version of the groundbreaking ISG InformX™ data-as-a-service solution, which provides ongoing comparative analysis and insights into enterprise infrastructure, applications and digital capabilities.

ISG InformX™ 2.0 is the market's first benchmarking capability to track digital transformation and total cost of ownership of IT spend, including application development and maintenance performance, against industry peers.

"Enterprise leaders are challenged to ensure their digital transformation is smooth and efficient, but without the tools to accurately measure their capabilities and progress," Rudy said. "Our industry-changing ISG InformX benchmarking solution allows users to instantly compare their IT spending, adoption and scaling to their industry peers. We are eager to show our webinar participants the first-of-its-kind industry standard comparisons for digital and applications cost, quality and productivity we've added with version 2.0."

The InformX 2.0 software-as-a-service platform provides users with a custom baseline and continuing comparative analysis of their current IT investments and ongoing digital transformation journey through a series of easy-to-read, visual dashboards that display the enterprise's key performance indicators. ISG InformX 2.0 adds the ability to run customized comparisons and reference groups, build and compare multiple client scenarios, gain visibility into an organization's "current state," and model "future state" scenarios that match their unique IT environments.

Data and insights are drawn from the ISG sourcing database, the world's most robust, validated repository of enterprise IT performance data. The ISG digital analysis is generated by the ISG Digital Value Assessment™ service, which helps enterprise clients measure the return on their digital investments relative to other companies.

To register for the October 3 webinar, visit this webpage. For more information about ISG InformX, visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

