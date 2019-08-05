Bend Financial Signs Long-Term Agreement To Provide HSA Technology Solution For Elements Financial Federal Credit Union

Bend utilizes leading technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, along with behavioral economics, to engage users and guide them toward financial health. Employers and accountholders will benefit from an FDIC or NCUA-insured HSA platform that automates tasks and simplifies administration and account management.

"What we offer is more than simply an HSA," noted Bend CEO Tom Torre. "Our unique, powerful platform learns individual behaviors and situations, predicts outcomes and delivers actionable advice to help users best manage their health savings. This, in turn, educates while optimizing tax benefits and health spending."

All accountholders will be able to take advantage of the Bend Advisor, a built-in tool that goes beyond basic transactions such as balance checking, transaction oversight and simple calculators to recognize patterns and suggest optimizations, pulling in data from other accounts to help identify qualified medical expenses, guide actions with timely advice and help maximize HSA benefits.

"The 'Bend Difference' separates them from their competition and made us confident in moving forward with the Bend platform for the next three years, and further into the future," explained Elements Financial Senior Vice President Rebecca Littell. "They are more than just an HSA provider, and their use of advanced technologies perfectly aligns with our goals of digital excellence, to make HSAs easy to use and to empower our members to learn and develop their own individual approaches as they go."

About Bend Financial

Bend Financial is a Boston-based technology and services company that provides health savings account and financial wellness solutions to individuals, employers and organizations in the group benefits distribution market. Its innovative approach and product offerings simplify the use of HSAs while making the product attractive to all types of healthcare consumers. Visit https://www.bendhsa.com/ to learn more.

About Elements Financial

Elements Financial is a diversified federal credit union with assets of more than $1.5 billion and 100,000+ members in all 50 states and 50 foreign countries. As a financial wellness provider, Elements serves individuals through their original sponsor Eli Lilly and Company and more than 135 companies across Indiana and nationally. Beyond five Elements branches in Central Indiana, they provide access to more than 5,000 shared branch locations nationally and 78,000 surcharge-free ATMs globally in addition to online and mobile banking services. Elements Wealth Management is a full-service investment management and financial planning division with more than $700 million in assets under management. Elements is known for higher deposit rates, lower loan rates and fewer fees. Visit https://www.elements.org to learn more. Federally insured by the NCUA.

