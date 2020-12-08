Bend, OR digitizes parking management through the Passport Operating System

BEND, Ore., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Bend is announcing its partnership with Passport, the transportation software company with the only end-to-end digital operating system for managing streets and sidewalks. The City is leveraging the Passport Operating System to offer Passport's mobile pay parking, parking enforcement and digital permitting solutions.

Passport Parking, Passport's mobile application, allows users to initiate and manage parking sessions directly from their smartphones. With Passport's digital permitting solution, parkers can manage long-term parking anytime and anywhere through a user-friendly portal. Both solutions allow drivers to safely manage and extend long or short term parking sessions remotely without the need to use coins or to touch parking hardware.

"Delivering a seamless parking experience and ensuring the health and safety of every individual in our community is important to us," said Parking Services Division Manager, Tobi Marx. "Offering Passport's digital technology and experiencing one backend will streamline our operations and will provide our community with smarter and safer options for all of their parking needs."

Passport partners with over 1,000 cities, including Portland and Eugene, OR, to simplify parking and mobility management. Deploying the Passport Operating System to manage all aspects of its parking means the City of Bend can house rules, rates and restrictions for the curb in a central system which can be communicated to enforcement officers on the streets. Data for all payment methods flows through that same system, providing a holistic look at the parking ecosystem.

"By leveraging Passport's technology to increase revenues, reduce complexities and improve their customers' experiences, the City of Bend is futureproofing its operations and is truly leading the industry," said Sam Warnecke, Passport sales executive. "Passport is excited to be the City's trusted partner for their parking and mobility management needs."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by over 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-8581

[email protected]

SOURCE Passport