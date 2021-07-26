Bender CCP and Unico Mechanical Expand Footprint and Capabilities in the Pacific Northwest with Acquisition of S&S Welding

"We are pleased to welcome S&S Welding onto the Bender CCP team," said Michael Potter, President and CEO of Bender CCP. "As Bender CCP and sister company, Unico Mechanical, continue to grow, the acquisition allows us to expand tooling and metal fabrication capability in the Northwest for our Naval marine and hydropower customers, as well as to continue serving S&S Welding's existing customer base. Both companies share a strong "customer first" culture and bring together some of the most experienced and qualified machinists in our business."

About Unico Mechanical and Bender CCP

Unico Mechanical and Bender CCP are one of the leading full-service providers of engineering services, machine shop and in-place field machine repair services in the western region. With decades of experience across several industries including energy, hydropower, ship repair and others, we are one of the only companies that can handle large-scale complex projects in machining, grinding, balancing, equipment overhauls, repairs and restoration. To learn more, visit www.benderccp.com, www.unicomechanical.com.

