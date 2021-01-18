Bender CCP and Unico Mechanical Expand In-Place Field Services and Turbine Overhaul Capabilities with Accurate Machine & Tool Acquisition

"As we experience a growing demand across a number of industries, AMT's field services, tooling manufacturing and other machining capabilities allows us to expand our capacity," said Michael Potter, President and CEO of Bender CCP. "Our customers look to us as a one stop shop and, with AMT onboard, we offer more robust services."

"Our hydropower business has grown drastically in the last 10 years," said Randy Potter, President and CEO of Unico Mechanical. "AMT brings the deep field expertise necessary for the complex large-scale hydropower projects we handle such as the Hoover Dam, California Water Resources and Pacific Gas & Electric. We're excited to have the AMT team on board."

AMT's President Terry Forg explained "Joining the Bender CCP and Unico team is a natural next step for AMT. It provides a great opportunity to bring our in-place and turbine repair expertise to larger-scale projects in the western region, and to bring Bender and Unico's broader service set to our power generation customer base. "

About Unico Mechanical and Bender CCP

Unico Mechanical and Bender CCP are one of the leading full-service providers of engineering services, machine shop and in-place field machine repair services in the western region. With decades of experience across several industries including energy, hydropower, ship repair and others, we are one of the only companies that can handle large-scale complex projects in machining, grinding, balancing, equipment overhauls, repairs and restoration. To learn more, visit www.benderccp.com, www.unicomechanical.com.

SOURCE Bender CCP