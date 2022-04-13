Bending Machine Market 2022-2026 | Growth in the Global Machine Tools Market to Boost Growth | Technavio

Apr 13, 2022, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bending Machine Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. One of the major factors driving the bending machine industry is the expansion of the global machine tools market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The growth in the global machine tools market, growth in the manufacturing sector, and growing industrial and construction activities in developing regions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, deformation in metals due to speed variations, raising safety concerns during the manufacturing process, and concern for a higher degree of accuracy with enhanced speed will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The bending Machine Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Automotive
- General Machinery
- Transport Machinery
- Precision Engineering
- Others
- Type
- Hydraulic
- Mechanic
- Electric
- Pneumatic
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
The automotive segment's bending machine market share will expand significantly. The global bending machine market is dominated by the automobile industry. In 2021, global automotive sales surpassed 77.62 million vehicles. During the projection period, the rapid expansion in car sales will be a primary demand driver for bending machines.
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Download a free sample.
Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bending machine market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the integration of robots with bending systems as one of the prime reasons driving the bending machine market growth during the next few years.
Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- AMADA Co. Ltd.
- AMOB
- dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau
- Haco
- HAEUSLER AG Duggingen
- Inductaflex Ltd.
- Kersten Group
- LVD Co. nv.
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- Nantong Weili CNC Machine Co. Ltd.
- Numalliance
- Promau S.r.l.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd.
- Schnell Spa
- Schwarze Robitec GmbH
- Stierli Bieger AG
- transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH
- TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG
- U.S. Industrial Machinery
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Bending Machine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bending machine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bending machine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bending machine market vendors
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Test and Measurement Equipment Market in APAC by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Roll Forming Machines Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Bending Machine Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.84%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.83 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.99
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 64%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AMADA Co. Ltd., AMOB, dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau, Haco, HAEUSLER AG Duggingen, Inductaflex Ltd., Kersten Group, LVD Co. nv., Murata Machinery Ltd., Nantong Weili CNC Machine Co. Ltd., Numalliance, Promau S.r.l., Robert Bosch GmbH, Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd., Schnell Spa, Schwarze Robitec GmbH, Stierli Bieger AG, transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, and U.S. Industrial Machinery
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on General machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on General machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Transport machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Transport machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Transport machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Transport machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Transport machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Precision engineering - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Precision engineering - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Hydraulic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Hydraulic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Mechanical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Mechanical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Pneumatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Pneumatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Pneumatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Pneumatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Pneumatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 71: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 108: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 112: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 115: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 121: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 AMADA Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 AMOB
- Exhibit 128: AMOB - Overview
- Exhibit 129: AMOB - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: AMOB - Key offerings
- 11.5 dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau
- Exhibit 131: dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau - Overview
- Exhibit 132: dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: dr Hochstrate Maschinenbau - Key offerings
- 11.6 Haco
- Exhibit 134: Haco - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Haco - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Haco - Key offerings
- 11.7 HAEUSLER AG Duggingen
- Exhibit 137: HAEUSLER AG Duggingen - Overview
- Exhibit 138: HAEUSLER AG Duggingen - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: HAEUSLER AG Duggingen - Key offerings
- 11.8 Inductaflex Ltd.
- Exhibit 140: Inductaflex Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Inductaflex Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Inductaflex Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Kersten Group
- Exhibit 143: Kersten Group - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Kersten Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Kersten Group - Key offerings
- 11.10 Promau S.r.l.
- Exhibit 146: Promau S.r.l. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Promau S.r.l. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Promau S.r.l. - Key offerings
- 11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 149: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 152: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 11.12 Schnell Spa
- Exhibit 154: Schnell Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Schnell Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Schnell Spa - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 160: Research methodology
- Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 162: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article