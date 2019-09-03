Benebone Presents Paddle & Sup with Your Pup

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a leading brand of high-quality USA-made dog chews, is hosting a free kayak and stand up paddle board event for dogs and their humans on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Manhattan Kayak.

Come enjoy an afternoon on the water and a Yappy Hour in the evening with Benebone team members for a tail waggin' good time!

Photo Credit: @manhattankayak Benebone

Celebrate the end of summer and hit the water with your newest paddle board partner - your dog – while building and maintaining a stronger bond with your pet.

When: Friday, September 6, 2019, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm.

Location:

Manhattan Kayak

Pier 84 Boathouse in Manhattan

555 12th Ave at West 44th St

New York, NY 10036

Join us for:

• Kayaking or stand-up paddle boarding with your dog*

• Light fare and drinks starting at 5:00 pm

• Professional dog photographer taking photos of dogs

• Benebone swag bag for all attendees

RSVP - *Register at Eventbrite for assigned timeslots. Each attendee must have their own ticket for the kayak/SUP. (kayaks and SUPs will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Water activities are available 3:00pm - 7:30pm)

The Fine Print:

• All attendees must be accompanied by their dog.

• All humans and dogs must wear a life vest. Limited dog life vest availability; owners are encouraged to bring their own dog life vest.

• Dogs must be on a leash throughout the event.

• Registration is recommended, walk-ins welcome but extremely limited capacity. (We cannot guarantee kayak or SUP availability for walk-ins.)

• Event is subject to change/cancellation due to inclement weather. Updates will be provided on benebone.com/events.

Great photo opportunity for lifestyle/human interest broadcast opportunities. If you're interested in attending or covering the event with cameramen/videographers, please contact Kelly Taylor at 305.499.0695 or 220882@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Benebone

Related Links

http://benebone.com/events

