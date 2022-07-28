Benebone Welcomes Victoria Lowe to the Sales & Marketing Team

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benebone, a leading brand of high-quality USA-made dog chews, is pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria Lowe as International Sales & Marketing Manager.

Victoria Lowe comes to Benebone with over two decades of marketing and sales experience across various consumer brands. Most recently, Victoria was responsible for growing UK and International Sales at HOWND, and prior to that held roles within UK brands, Company of Animals and Seven Animal Feeds.

Victoria Lowe

Victoria commented: "I am thrilled to be joining the Benebone team at this very exciting stage of international expansion. The US team has done an amazing job propelling Benebone to the top of its category and I'm excited to do the same for the UK and International markets."

"We're delighted to welcome Victoria into the family," said Benebone International CEO, Paul Nolan. "I've worked with Victoria, and I've seen how effectively she communicates a brand's story. As we continue to grow Benebone internationally, Victoria's passion for building outstanding customer partnerships will be crucial to our success. We'll be tapping into her deep experience in brand marketing, trade-shows and merchandising to support our international customers. More importantly, Victoria fits perfectly into our good-vibe culture – this is going to be fun!"

For more information, visit www.benebone.com.

