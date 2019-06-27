BeneCard PBF Is The #1 PBM Overall In 2019 PBMI PBM Customer Satisfaction Survey

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BeneCard PBF, a purely transparent PBM, has earned top rankings in the 2019 annual PBM Customer Satisfaction Report published by the Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI). BeneCard PBF outperformed PBMs of all sizes in every category in which it was ranked, encompassing 35 PBM functions and services.

Some of the categories in which customers rated BeneCard PBF on a scale of 1 - 10 included:

Relationship oriented - 9.9

Meets financial guarantees - 9.6

Delivery of promised services - 9.6

No conflicts of interest - 9.6

Commitment to good customer service - 9.6

Effective tools to manage drug benefit costs - 9.4

Delivery of promised savings on specialty medications - 9.4

BeneCard PBF is the only PBM to score an 8.9 or higher in all categories in which it was measured. The company also achieved a 9.5 overall satisfaction rating; the average overall satisfaction rating amongst all PBMs, regardless of size, was 8.0. Earning top rankings for the last six years, BeneCard PBF is clearly raising the bar and setting the standard for cost savings and service in the PBM industry.

"BeneCard PBF started with a vision. Richard O. Ullman used his vision to create a clinically driven and purely transparent PBM that puts people first. He recognized that savings and better health outcomes would be the ultimate result of this PBM model," said Michael Perry, President of BeneCard PBF.

"Ten years later, we are receiving top honors for the sixth time, and transforming the traditional PBM model. Our team is honored to be recognized for the innovative work we are doing," said Kenneth Ullman, Chairman of the Board of BeneCard PBF.

About BeneCard PBF

BeneCard PBF has engineered a purely transparent PBM model along with a pure pass-through offering and a pay-for-performance PBM product. The company's "members and clients always first" approach centers on clinical programs that drive costs down while helping improve member health outcomes. BeneCard PBF has demonstrated consistently superior service with an average overall satisfaction rating of 9.51 out of 10 since 2014 in PBMI's PBM Customer Satisfaction Survey, reflecting the company's passion for creating a better customer experience. For more information, please visit benecardpbf.com.

About PBMI

The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) is the nation's leading provider of research and education that informs, advises, and influences the industry on drug cost management. PBMI's insights enable evidence-based, actionable decision making in a complex and evolving pharmaceuticals marketplace.

SOURCE BeneCard PBF

Related Links

http://benecardpbf.com

