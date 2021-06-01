Benefit Concert for To India with Love Campaign May 29th 2021

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As attention and donations for India's COVID crisis fades, artists and community leaders raised awareness and funds while the pandemic rages on. The International Association for Human Values (IAHV) is wrapping up its #ToIndiaWithLove two week-long impact campaign, which ended with a benefit concert steaming for volunteers and healthcare workers from Sri Sri University in Odisha India. The campaign and concert are sending a message of hope and solidarity from the West to the people of India during this incredibly trying time. The event was a fundraiser for IAHV, Art of Living and its network of 10,000s of volunteers on the ground in India, so they can get supplies to high-needs communities, establish COVID care centers and provide and mental health programs during this challenging time around the country.



To India With Love Benefit Concert Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Black Eyed Peas Performing Where is the Love

IAHV hosted a benefit concert May 29rd at 9am ET. Artists included Black Eyed Peas, Ari Afsar , Jennifer Lee Snowden , Ali Stone, Cozmic , Raye Zaragoza , Deva Premal & Miten, and MC Yogi . The event finished with special guided meditation with global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The event also included conversations with leaders supporting Indian volunteer teams as they grapple with oxygen and medical supply shortages and address the challenges daily wage workers are facing during the lockdowns. The event was co-hosted by actress Fagun Thakrar and social entrepreneur Johann Berlin and produced by We & Goliath . All the artists and organizers donated their time.

"To all the doctors, healthcare workers, paramedics and police forces who are out in the street, when the whole world is shutting down, for your services, for your dedication, we cannot express our gratitude enough. Please don't ignore yourself. Your good health and rest are absolutely essential. It's import you keep charged and healthy. Our Art of Living teachers are here for you to help share your burden." Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

"There are a lot of people who feel that COVID is almost over. But there is a large part of the world with awesome, beautiful people that are suffering right now, afraid, and health care workers that are trying their best to constrain it. The world needs to help India. And to all the healthcare workers, thank you so much. Let's show India some love and prayers sent their way." will.i.am of the Blacked Eyed Peas.



"We have been so inspired by the compassionate response to our efforts so far. We hope this campaign and event can help spread hope, bring awareness about the situation in India, and raise funds for much-needed support," shares Madhu Kadari from IAHV.



"India has given so much to the world – including arts and culture, ancient sciences, yoga & meditation and so many technological innovations. Now is a time for the world to stand with India in her moment of need," says Fagun Thakrar, co -host.



"Even though the challenges in India are exponential, so is our capacity for kindness, generosity, and spreading hope. Now is a moment where we can all show our support and stand with India and the Indian Diaspora in a time of need," says Johann Berlin, co-host.



About IAHV: IAHV is a 501(c)3 organization that serves as a global platform for humanitarian initiatives that solve problems by uplifting human values. For 35 years, IAHV, in partnership with Art of Living, has mobilized its global volunteer networks to provide humanitarian and disaster relief through immediate material aid and services, trauma relief, and sustainable community development.

